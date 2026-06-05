McConnell, Collins, Tillis, Murkowski again join Democrats to thwart Save America Act

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News June 5, 2026

Four relics who occupy U.S. Senate seats on the Republican side continue to go against President Donald Trump and the overwhelming majority of their constituents by opposing the SAVE America Act.

For the second time, GOP Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, and Thom Tills of North Carolina joined all Democrats to shoot down the bill which would require voter ID and proof of U.S. citizenship to vote in federal elections.

South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham attempted to attach the bill to the budget reconciliation package geared toward funding Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol. It needed at least 60 votes to pass. Collins, Murkowski, McConnell, and Tillis ensured that would not happen.

It’s the second attempt by Republicans to attach the SAVE America Act to their budget reconciliation package, and the second time that they’ve failed to get the legislation across the line months after launching a quasi-floor takeover to debate the bill.

“There’s no other reason to say you don’t have to have an ID. It just makes cheating easier,” Graham said. “Who wants a noncitizen voting in our election if you’re against that, that makes me wonder.”

In polling, when respondents are asked about the underlying concepts—such as whether they support a requirement for government-issued photo ID to vote and proof of citizenship to register—support among Republicans jumps to between 91% and 95%.

Of the four GOP senators who derailed the SAVE America Act, only Collins is up for re-election in this year’s midterms. Murkowski was re-elected in 2022 while McConnell and Tillis are retiring when their current terms expire in January 2027.

Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social:

THE SAVE AMERICA ACT! 1. ALL VOTERS MUST SHOW PHOTO I.D. (IDENTIFICATION!). 2. ALL VOTERS MUST SHOW PROOF OF CITIZENSHIP. 3. NO MAIL-IN BALLOTS (EXCEPT FOR ILLNESS, DISABILITY, MILITARY, OR TRAVEL!). 4. NO MEN IN WOMEN’S SPORTS. 5. NO TRANSGENDER MUTILIZATION SURGERY FOR OUR CHILDREN.

2026 Contract With Our Readers

Like this: Like Loading...