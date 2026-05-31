Meanwhile in Newark: Protester in pink belt experiences law of karma

by WorldTribune Staff, May 31, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



Anti-ICE protests have intensified at Newark’s Delaney Hall Detention Center in recent days. New Jersey’s leftist governor, Mikie Sherril, of course, blames ICE.

Sherrill insisted that Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents were “inciting” violence after a mob of masked leftist extremists launched a violent assault on police officers at the facility on Saturday night.

WOW! The governor of New Jersey just revealed 5 of the 6 people arrested here outside the Newark ICE facility by NJ State Police were from OUT OF STATE Once again: NOTHING about this is organic. NJ GOV. SHERRILL: “We know that people from outside the state have been interfering… pic.twitter.com/Ceo8omhb2W — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 30, 2026

[She did admit that the protests were not about spontaneous outrage and that many of the protesters were from out of state, aiming to “create chaos.”]

The rioters attacked security barriers, used those very barriers as weapons, hurled dangerous projectiles at law enforcement, and literally set tires on fire in the middle of the street.

State police were seen on video firing tear gas and smoke bombs in an effort to disperse the protesters. Some cops even charged at the agitators on horseback.

Video posted to X showed one of the rioters getting what many said was a dose of instant karma.

An independent journalist captured footage of a rioter in a pink belt showing off the injuries he received after messing with the state troopers.

A nasty red mark can be seen on his exposed stomach before he states:

“They literally shot me through my d**k! Look.”

The responses came quickly and hilariously:

🤣🤣🤣 — lisa treadaway Brown (@treadaway_117) May 31, 2026

What dick? If you’re a liberal dude, you ain’t got one — Luka (@LukaLev) May 31, 2026

Put some ICE on it bítch pic.twitter.com/xqpS6Qr6na — TRUMP4EVER 🇺🇸 (@trump_4_ever28) May 31, 2026

2026 Contract With Our Readers

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