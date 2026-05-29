Memo: Biden-Harris regime sent taxpayer funds to terror-linked NGOs, anti-Israel protests

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News May 29, 2026

The Biden-Harris regime distributed taxpayer funds to NGOs linked to terrorism and to organizations which staged anti-Israel protests, according to a memo released by the House Judiciary Committee.

The funds were disbursed via the disgraced U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), the State Department, and other federal agencies, the committee said on Friday.

Documents obtained during the committee’s investigation suggest that the Biden-Harris regime potentially funded groups with ties to U.S.-designated terrorist organizations.

The committee’s investigation found that, from 2022 to 2023, the Tides Foundation, an entity within the Tides Network, provided $120,000 to the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund (PCRF), a zero-transparency, U.S.-based nonprofit that has multiple alleged connections to terrorist groups. The Tides Network received millions in U.S. taxpayer dollars from USAID, the committee said.

The PCRF’s 2022 annual report details a pediatric cancer unit in the Al-Rantisi Specialized Hospital for Children in Gaza that was opened by the PCRF and its partner, the Gaza Ministry of Health, in 2019. Hamas has operated the Gaza Ministry of Health since the terrorist group seized the Gaza Strip in 2007, and it has often skewed the number of reported casualties in the region and misreported events to blame Hamas-caused causalities on Israeli forces.

The Biden-Harris regime also sent U.S. taxpayer funds to American and Israeli NGOs which held protests against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s planned reform of the Israeli judicial system.

The Biden-Harris regime openly opposed the proposed reforms, with Joe Biden saying that Israel “cannot continue down this road.”

Media reports subsequently revealed that some U.S. taxpayer money, in the form of grants, had been funneled through various American and Israeli NGOs to fund protests against Netanyahu’s reforms.

“The use of federal grants for such purposes risks harming America’s relationship with one of its closest allies and undermines core civil liberties in both the United States and Israel. Additionally, the misuse of federal grant funds may, in some cases, amount to a criminal offense under U.S. law,” the committee said.

The committee also found:

• U.S. nonprofit Rockefeller Brothers Fund provided nearly $4 million to radical, anti-Israel groups, including some with alleged ties to terrorist organizations;

• USAID grantee and tax-exempt organization, the Tides Network, provided over $1 million to anti-Israel groups, including some with ties to terrorist organizations;

• U.S. nonprofits, the Jewish Communal Fund, and its grantees, Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors and PEF Israel Endowment Funds, may be violating section 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status by funding radical anti-Israel groups;

• Israeli nonprofit, Movement for Quality Government, has failed to cooperate with the Committee’s inquiry concerning its funding of anti-Israeli-government NGOs;

• According to a 2023 audit, Israeli nonprofit and U.S. government grantee Abraham Initiatives failed to comply with anti-terrorism procedures.

The memo follows another that was released in July 2025 that found the Biden administration provided grant funds to groups that contributed directly and indirectly to the judicial reform protests that sought to undermine the Israeli government.

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