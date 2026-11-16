by WorldTribune Staff, November 16, 2026 — Real World News



[The following is from a LinkedIn post by Miles Yu, a professor at the U.S. Naval Academy, senior fellow at the Hudson Institute, former China strategist under Sec. of State Mike Pompeo and former Geostrategy-Direct.com contributing editor.]

NVIDIA ex-CEO’s unbridled libido and salacious skirt-chasing aside, Jensen Huang has for years advanced six deeply troubling arguments about China and AI.

All six deserve blunt rebuttals, IMHO:

1. China is winning the AI race? Then why are Chinese firms desperate for NVIDIA chips? Why do Chinese AI developers, including those behind Kimi and Alibaba’s models, constantly exploit American AI systems such as Claude and OpenAI’s models? Beijing’s hunger for American technology exposes the weakness in Huang’s alarmism.

2. Export controls don’t work? Then why do Chinese AI firms face advanced-chip shortages, higher costs, and computing bottlenecks when U.S. restrictions tighten? Export controls need not stop China’s AI development to cripple its momentum. Delaying Beijing’s progress is a strategic victory.

3. Selling chips to China protects U.S. leadership? Absurd. NVIDIA wants market share. Beijing wants military and technological supremacy. Why should America supply the tools that could help the PLA challenge American forces and enhance the CCP’s surveillance empire?

4. Restricting Chinese researchers is unpatriotic? Nonsense. Screening researchers for documented CCP military or intelligence connections is responsible counterintelligence, not racism. Huang should stop equating national-security vigilance with ethnic prejudice.

5. NVIDIA’s profits are America’s interests? Hardly. Huang lobbies for access; NVIDIA pursues revenue. Neither has the authority to define America’s strategic interests. National security is not a corporate sales target.

6. Being a China hawk is a “badge of shame”? Outrageous. Since when is defending American technological superiority disgraceful? The real shame is denigrating those who defend it while lobbying to expand Beijing’s access to advanced American technology.

250 Years of Freedom Is At Risk

Like this: Like Loading...