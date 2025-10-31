Militant Left update: Top Trump officials move to military housing to protect their families

by WorldTribune Staff, October 31, 2025 Real World News



Citing constant security concerns and threats to their safety, several top Trump Administration officials have moved into military housing in the Washington, DC area.

Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Stephen Miller and his family relocated to military housing after neighbors in Arlington, Virginia protested their presence. The Millers have reportedly listed their former home on the market.

Among other threats, a number of Trump Administration officials have faced doxxing and swatting incidents.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem now resides in the home typically designated for the Coast Guard commandant at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling.

“Following the media’s publishing of the location of Secretary Noem’s Washington, DC apartment, she has faced vicious doxxing on the dark web and a surge in death threats, including from the terrorist organizations, cartels, and criminal gangs that DHS targets,” Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said. “Due to threats and security concerns, she has been forced to temporarily stay in secure military housing.”

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are both living on Fort McNair’s “Generals’ Row,” near Buzzard Point. Army Secretary Dan Driscoll is sharing quarters with a roommate at Joint Base Myer–Henderson Hall in Arlington.

“While it is not uncommon for defense or national security officials to occupy military housing, it is rare for so many to do so simultaneously,” The Post Millennial reported on Friday.

Navy Secretary John Phelan also recently moved into military housing after his Washington home was damaged in a fire.

During Trump’s first term, only Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo were known to have lived in government quarters.

Support Free Press Foundation