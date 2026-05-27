Miller: Task Force revealing scale of fraud so massive it could balance federal budget

by WorldTribune Staff, May 27, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



The White House Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, established on March 16 by President Donald Trump, and the Department of Justice’s National Fraud Enforcement Division, established on April 7, are tackling fraud nationwide on a scale so massive it could balance the federal budget, White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy and Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller said.

What has been uncovered by the two separate but closely coordinated entities thus far has been staggering, but only scratches the surface, officials say, of fraud in which American taxpayers have been ripped off of hundreds of billions of dollars.

“The amount that has been fleeced from us is in the hundreds of billions of dollars. We could balance the federal budget if the only dollars that went out of the Treasury went to individuals who were properly, lawfully, correctly eligible to receive them,” Miller said at a Tuesday press conference alongside Vice President JD Vance, who is heading up the task force.

Miller specifically called out the massive fraud discovered in Minnesota: “What’s happened to our country is we became a society, as you’ve seen with the Somali refugee problem in Minnesota, where you have a large number of people that are not following the honor system. They’re not playing by the rules.”

The task force is carrying out audits of Medicaid Fraud Control Units nationwide.

“Because of the Vice President’s leadership, you are seeing the most muscular, robust, aggressive, dedicated, determined, and speedy effort to shut down criminal fraud that has not only ever occurred in the history of this country, but in any developed nation,” Miller said.

The White House listed key actions taken by the task force since its establishment:

• March 19, 2026: Federal prosecutors charged 11 individuals in a major real estate and loan fraud ring preying on elderly Americans in California.

• March 25, 2026: The Trump Administration suspended dozens of high-risk hospice and home health providers in the Los Angeles area.

• March 30, 2026: The Trump Administration launched a new national fraud whistleblower program to empower Americans to expose waste and abuse.

• April 2, 2026: The Trump Administration suspended hundreds additional high-risk hospice and home health providers across California.

• April 3, 2026: Federal prosecutors charged more than a dozen individuals in a $50 million hospice fraud scheme.

• April 7, 2026: The Department of Justice secured a guilty plea from a California fraudster accused of submitting $270 million in false reimbursement claims.

• April 8, 2026: The Department of Justice confirmed it has 8,000 active, ongoing fraud cases.

• April 8, 2026: The Task Force uncovered $6.3 billion in suspected fraudulent government contracts and immediately launched a sweeping investigation.

• April 15, 2026: The Trump Administration suspended 447 hospices and 23 home health agencies in Los Angeles, with estimated fraud exceeding $600 million.

• April 16, 2026: The Trump Administration served criminal warrants and administrative charges on 20 Minnesota businesses suspected of SNAP fraud.

• April 17, 2026: The Department of Justice announced its newly established National Fraud Enforcement Division took enforcement action in schemes totaling over $340 million in its first week alone.

• April 24, 2026: The Small Business Administration referred 562,000 fraudulent or delinquent pandemic-era loans — totaling $22 billion — for aggressive collection.

• April 28, 2026: The Department of Justice conducted targeted enforcement operations at nearly two dozen Minnesota childcare centers suspected of systemic fraud.

• April 30, 2026: The Department of Justice launched a West Coast Strike Force team targeting healthcare fraud across Arizona, Nevada, and northern California.

• April 30, 2026: The Trump Administration deferred an additional $91 million in federal Medicaid funds from non-cooperating Minnesota.

• May 12, 2026: The Trump Administration identified over 10,000 suspected fraud cases in immigration student work programs.

• May 13, 2026: The Trump Administration suspended $1.4 billion in home health and hospice funding nationwide.

• May 13, 2026: The Trump Administration deferred $1.3 billion in federal Medicaid reimbursements for California.

• May 13, 2026: The Trump Administration halted all new Medicare enrollments for hospice providers nationwide until the fraud crisis is brought under control.

• May 13, 2026: The Trump Administration launched audits of Medicaid Fraud Control Units in all 50 states.

• May 13, 2026: The Trump Administration blocked $60 million in fraudulent student loan applications in just the first month since deploying enhanced screening.

• May 20, 2026: The Department of Justice charged a Minneapolis daycare owner featured in Nick Shirley’s viral video.

• May 21, 2026: The Department of Justice expanded its Health Care Fraud Strike Force program, adding additional prosecutors to combat Medicaid fraud nationwide.

• May 21, 2026: The Department of Justice charged 15 individuals in a wide-ranging Minnesota healthcare fraud scheme — including the highest loss amount ever charged in a Medicaid case in the state and the largest autism fraud scheme ever prosecuted.

🔥 Stephen Miller is DIRECTLY calling out the Somali pirates in Minnesota for DESTROYING our honor-based welfare system “What’s happened to our country is we became a society, as you’ve seen with the Somali refugee problem in Minnesota, where you have a large number of people… pic.twitter.com/J76TVQYRun — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 26, 2026

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