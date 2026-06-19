Mixed race conservative explains Juneteenth: A Republican president freed the slaves

by WorldTribune Staff, June 19, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



President Abraham Lincoln signed the final Emancipation Proclamation on January 1, 1863.

On June 19, 1865, U.S. Major General Gordon Granger delivered General Order No. 3 in Texas and proclaimed, in part: “The people of Texas are informed that, in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free.”

A Republican president freed the slaves. A Democrat, Joe Biden, declared Juneteenth a national holiday in 2021 after signing what the Biden-Harris regime proclaimed as the “Juneteenth National Independence Day Act.”

Writing for Townhall.com on Juneteenth, Ryan Bomberger noted: “Oh, the irony of Democratic leaders opining about how great an achievement that was while never once apologizing for their party’s rabid commitment to inequality. I’m glad they finally caught up with the party of Lincoln. I despise the official name given to the federal holiday: Juneteenth National Independence Day. This wasn’t our nation’s independence. That belongs to July 4th. So, who then became ‘independent’? The Democrats in the South made sure freed slaves would see little ‘independence’ by oppressing them with systemic racism for another century. This included terrorizing them with the Democrat-founded Ku Klux Klan.”

Bomberger, a mixed race conservative, noted: “I was adopted on Juneteenth. My truly diverse family is filled with white, black, mixed, Asian, Native American, able, and disabled lives. I’m a genetic mix of many different ancestries. According to a recent genetic test, I’m 59.3 percent European and 36.8 percent African. I also have trace amounts of Asian and Mexican ancestry in my DNA. I’m also more Native American than Elizabeth Warren! Then again, who isn’t?”

The author of “Should Have Been Aborted,” Bomberger noted: “Scientific racism malevolently divided the world into different ‘races’, and I reject it. We’re one human race. I know that’s triggering to the DEI crowd.”

History, Bomberger continued, “is illuminating and constructive. Yet, the Smithsonian takes issue with historicity. The National Museum of African American History and Culture’s (NMAAHC) webpage on Juneteenth doesn’t mention Republicans or Democrats, and it refuses to assign credit or culpability. It barely mentions Lincoln. It ignores the grim reality that 642,427 Union soldiers died in the fight against the radically pro-slavery Confederacy. The NMAAHC omits white abolitionists. Instead, the taxpayer-funded museum reduces Juneteenth down to some woke sense of blackness: ‘…remember the [black] ancestors who sacrificed, remember the bloodshed in the struggle, remember the collective strength of people of the African diaspora, and finally remember the spirituality and transcendent joy that enabled us to overcome.’

“No. Juneteenth is a clarion call that we overcame—black, white, and every hue in between—together, and we can only move forward the same way.”

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

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