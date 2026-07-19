‘Most secure election’? What China could do with 220 million election files and U.S. voting machines

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, July 19, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



Major corporate media were quick to dismiss the seriousness of President Donald Trump’s prime time address on July 16, which most networks refused to carry. Trump told the nation he had ordered investigations into a years-long effort by U.S. intelligence officials to conceal evidence of Chinese interference in the 2020 election.

Documents declassified by Trump represent what the White House said is the largest known compromise of U.S. voter information in history. They revealed China obtained the personal data of 220 million American voters, including names, addresses, phone numbers, and party affiliations, during the 2020 election cycle.

How serious is that?

“A foreign enemy has the ability now to register American voters,” journalist John Solomon explained to CBS news in an interview.

The CBS host quickly sought to rebuff Solomon of Just The News, with the Democrat talking point that the voter files were public information.

“No,” interrupted Solomon who is temporarily serving on the president’s Government Transparency Task Force, “Not at all. They are not.”

But what could the Chinese do with that information, the CBS correspondent protested?

“They could vote in your name,” Solomon said, adding that a person who goes to the poll could be told that someone else had already voted in their name.

“They could register you in another location,” he added. They would have all the data needed to fill out a legitimate voter registration.

“They could change your address,” Solomon said, adding that when the voter arrived at the poll they could be told they couldn’t vote because the address on their registration was different.

Pretty serious.

Thus the documents, at the White House web site counter what Democrats and their media continue to contend was the “most secure election” in history.

Related: ‘Most secure election ever’? White House revokes Chris Krebs’ security clearance, April 10, 2025

“Intelligence agencies knew about this breach in at least 18 states and kept it hidden from the President and Congress,” the White House said.

The Federalist Senior Elections Correspondent Matt Kittle noted:

“In his address to the nation Thursday evening, President Donald Trump walked through some of the more egregious attacks on election integrity and security in a 2020 election that government bureaucrats absurdly declared ‘the most secure in American history.’ And Trump brought the receipts. During his primetime address, the White House released four tranches of newly declassified documents from intelligence community files, overseen by the White House Government Transparency Taskforce. The records expose China’s meddling in the election and point to hundreds of thousands of noncitizens on state voter rolls.”

Said Former Acting Undersecretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security Ezra Cohen:

“The day has finally come. Americans can now see a portion of what we caught the permanent security state covering up in the winter of 2020 — CCP interference in our elections to harm President Trump’s candidacy.”

Commentator Hugh Hewitt added:

“Taking time to review the heavily redacted documents released by @POTUS last night. One conclusion is more important than everything else: The CCP is collecting voter information on a staggering scale. The Chinese IC will continue to do so. We should care about this as its first level intel on everyone on every voter database they steal. It’s not a partisan issue. The ChiComs are our adversaries. What they can do with this data set in the future is alarming”

What about computerized vote processing? That was one of many issues Trump covered in his major address.

Related: President’s prime-time address on election interference by China, U.S. intelligence not carried by ABC, NBC, CNN, July 16, 2026

Larry Ward, president of the Free Press Foundation and head of MarketRithm, Inc., stated: “Acknowledging vulnerabilities in our election systems will invite more attacks. I believe no machine count is safe, no voting machine is impenetrable to hacks in the age of AI. Paper ballots with intense oversight is the only solution.”

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Markwayne Mullin explained how foreign hackers can access vulnerable voting machines to change registration information, and even votes.”

DHS: “We know for sure foreign adversaries have parts that are vital pieces in our voting machines. We know they can access what they consider the key to the back of these machines. We know they can change voter registration and your vote. We know it’s possible. It’s not even for… pic.twitter.com/rdtK9iZ756 — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) July 17, 2026

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

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