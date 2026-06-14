‘Most vulnerable’: Blanche details fate of 475,000 unaccompanied alien minors under Biden

by WorldTribune Staff, June 14, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



More than 475,000 unaccompanied alien children (UACs) were trafficked to the U.S. amid the Biden-Harris open borders through a complex network run by transnational criminal organizations, the Department of Justice said.

Now that it has finally been funded by Congress, the Department of Homeland Security said it can fully carry out President Donald Trump’s directive to track down hundreds of thousands of UACs who were reported missing after being released to unvetted sponsors by the Biden-Harris regime, DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin said.

“The way that this happened is criminals trafficked these children to the border usually committing fraud to do so. Oftentimes the children were abused, assaulted and certainly exploited,” Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said.

The crimes committed against hundreds of thousands of children are a direct result of the federal government failing “to protect our borders,” Blanche said. As a result, “it is the most vulnerable who suffer.”

Mullin said: “When we started digging into these cases, we started hearing the absolute horrific things that took place under the Biden Administration. It was true neglect, at best, and criminal, at worst, to allow 450,000 kids to go missing throughout this country.”

Following Trump’s directive, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), DHS, the DOJ and other agencies have found 146,000 UACs, Mullin said.

“We still have nearly 300,000 missing. We’re investigating reports” in response to children claiming “they’ve been raped 600 to 700 times,” he said.

“I don’t care who you are. I don’t care if you have kids, you don’t have kids. I don’t care if you’re a liberal, you’re an Independent, you’re a Democrat, you’re a Republican. If you can’t stand for law enforcement to go find these kids, who are you?”

Mullin said federal agents have found the majority of UACs in Democrat-run sanctuary cities. He slammed New York City’s socialist mayor, Zohran Mamdani, who’s opposed ICE operations. “He knows what’s happening in the streets. He knows who he’s harboring, and at this point, abetting, by saying that we can’t go operate,” Mullin said.

“We’re going to go find the worst of the worst” in New York City, he said. “We’re going to rescue as many kids as we possibly can. We’re going to enforce our nation’s laws and we’re going to right the wrongs that the Biden administration turned a blind eye to.”

“Four years of a blind eye allowed unvetted sponsors to come pick up 450,000 kids on our borders knowing … it was reported that over a third of the females regardless of age were sexually assaulted before they made it to the border,” Mullin said. The Biden administration “knew it was human traffickers who were trafficking these young kids to the border. Then they didn’t vet the so-called sponsors. There were zero wellness checks.”

ICE officers are finding the children, “the same individuals that the Democrats want to demonize. Every single day it is our law enforcement out there doing that job,” Mullin said.

Mullin said of the missing children: “We’re going to find you.”

And to their abusers, he vowed: “we’re going to bring you to justice.”

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