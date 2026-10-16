MS NOW’s ‘anonymous sources’ put FBI’s Patel in Russia … he was in Virginia

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, October 16, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



In a report on Wednesday, MS NOW, citing two “anonymous sources,” stated that FBI Director Kash Patel had traveled to Russia for a meeting presumably with Russia’ Federal Security Service (FSB).

The network’s Ken Dilanian reported during Peter Alexander’s show in the 11 a.m. ET hour that Patel had landed in Russia.

He was actually about 5,000 miles away in Virginia.

Funny how some people get those two mixed up these days.

During Alicia Menendez’s show in the 1 p.m. ET hour, Dilanian appeared on air again to say that he was correcting the report.

“We’ve since learned that Patel did not, in fact, land in Russia today and remains in the U.S. The FBI did not answer our questions when we asked them about it,” he said.

Patel wrote in a post to Truth Social:

“MS NOW put me in Russia based on two anonymous sources. I was in Virginia, honoring law enforcement at Liberty University. The network had to correct its false report.

“This was a basic verification failure. They were wrong about my location, and they are wrong about the successes of this FBI and our partnership with State, Local, and Tribal Law Enforcement. If a network cannot confirm where I was before putting it on air, how can the public trust its reporting on the work our agents and officers do every day?

“This is bigger than a false story about me. The men and women of law enforcement deserve accurate reporting while they protect communities and take violent criminals off our streets.

“Three apologies are owed: to this FBI, to the law enforcement community, and to the American People.”

Dilanian further stepped in it by explaining that there already had been reports that a Patel meeting in Russia was planned.

“But we do know now that he has not already landed in Russia, as we reported earlier. The timing of any potential trip remains unclear,” Dilanian said.

Then came the statement that makes it so much more difficult to take MS NOW seriously, critics say.

Dilanian added: “Again, we regret this error, and we are transparent about when we make errors.”

If the network was indeed up front about its “errors,” critics say, most of its air time would have to be dedicated to correcting about a decade’s worth of fake news during the Trump era.

MS NOW just reported I had “landed in Russia” for meetings with the FSB. The same outlet constantly tells lies about this FBI and law enforcement’s historic achievements in safeguarding the American people. The results speak for themselves:

• 53,969+ violent crime arrests (up 90%)

• Nearly 20% decrease in the nationwide murder rate

• 31,016+ violent criminals and gang members arrested (up 30%)

• 10 of the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted fugitives captured (2.5× the prior four years)

• 11,081+ child victims located and identified (up 21%)

• 3,258+ kilos of fentanyl seized (up 8%) — enough to kill 247+ million Americans This is no accident. It is due to the relentless work of this FBI and all of our state, local, and tribal partners. They owe an apology to this FBI, the men and women of law enforcement, and to the American people. -DKP🇺🇸 — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) October 14, 2026

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

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