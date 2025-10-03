New FBI cuts ties with ADL, SPLC; Whistleblowers say old FBI targeted Kirk, ‘entire’ GOP network

by WorldTribune Staff, October 3, 2025 Real World News



You can take FBI out of the “Deep State,” but can anyone exorcise “Deep Statism” from the FBI?

Severing ties with the aggressively partisan Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) is part of FBI Director Kash Patel’s quest to return the bureau to its crime-fighting roots while also convincing skeptics that more fundamental reform in anti-conservative Washington can actually happen.

“James Comey disgraced the FBI by writing ‘love letters’ to the ADL and embedding agents with an extreme group functioning like a terrorist organization and the disgraceful operation they ran spying on Americans,” Patel told Fox News Digital. “That was not law enforcement, it was activism dressed up as counterterrorism, and it put Americans in danger.”

“That era is finished. This FBI formally rejects Comey’s policies and any partnership with the ADL,” Patel continued.

As for the SPLC, Patel said it “long ago abandoned civil rights work & turned into a partisan smear machine.”

Patel pointed to the SPLC’s “hate map,” which lists the Turning Point USA (TPUSA) conservative youth organization founded by Charlie Kirk alongside the Ku Klux Klan, arguing that it “has been used to defame mainstream Americans and even inspired violence.”

“That disgraceful record makes them unfit for any FBI partnership,” Patel added.

Human Events editor Jack Posobiec noted: “Thank you to Kash Patel for severing the FBI’s ties to the SPLC. This organization is responsible for terrible acts in our country, and placed Charlie Kirk’s organization on its Hate Map just months before he was shot and killed. They have direct coordination with Google and Amazon. America will be greater when these hate factories are discredited and disbanded.”

While Patel continues to transform the new FBI, whistleblowers are coming forward to reveal just how politicized the old bureau had become.

The Washington Times Editorial Board on Sept. 25 noted that whistleblowers in testimony to Congress revealed an FBI dragnet under the Biden-Harris regime dubbed Arctic Frost. In 2022, the initiative placed at least 92 prominent conservative organizations in the crosshairs, including the Trump campaign, the Republican National Committee, and Turning Point USA.

“Biden put a target on Charlie Kirk’s back,” the Editorial Board stated. “Knowing this, Democrats and their media allies deflect criticism by calling President Trump an authoritarian. Yet nothing the current president has done comes close to Scranton Joe’s unleashing the FBI to destroy the Republican Party by any means necessary.”

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles E. Grassley stated: “Arctic Frost wasn’t just a case to politically investigate Trump. It was a vehicle by which partisan FBI agents and Department of Justice prosecutors could achieve their partisan ends and improperly investigate the entire Republican political apparatus.”

Grassley credited whistleblowers with uncovering the program earlier this year despite efforts by the bureau’s previous leaders to conceal it. In Senate committee testimony, Patel explained that he discovered an off-the-books storage room containing “a plethora of hard drives, computers, hard documents, soft documents that were not so recorded” to shield dubious activities from public and congressional scrutiny.

“We are reviewing those materials,” Patel said. “A lot of those materials are related to ongoing investigations. And … we are, on a rolling basis, providing Congress the documents that we can. And we will continue to do so.”

An FBI memo which a whistleblower presented to the Judiciary Committee showed that Arctic Frost relied on the thinnest of pretexts to go after the Republicans’ key operatives. The memo justified action by citing supposed crimes such as the filings of “false lawsuits” related to the 2020 election and the “Eastman Plan,” which refers to constitutional lawyer John Eastman’s advice regarding the vice president’s role under the 12th Amendment and the Electoral Count Act of 1887.

FBI agents working under the cover of Arctic Frost conducted 150 interviews, served 400 subpoenas and snooped on the phones of five lawyers, one congressman, two White House staffers and Trump’s Twitter account, the whistleblowers said.

