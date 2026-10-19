Newt Gingrich predicts ‘shocking’ GOP victory in midterms

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News October 19, 2026

The way former House Speaker Newt Gingrich sees it, Americans are not ready to vote in a large influx of socialists in this year’s midterms and that will be a key to a stunning Republican victory on Nov. 3.

The GOP has “an opportunity to win a historic victory this fall” but only if it can “define what the election is about,” Gingrich said.

“The choice should be clear: big government socialism and weird values, or a Republican Party focused on creating a better future for every American.”

Gingrich argued that every Democrat candidate “should have to answer” for the socialists who won in the primaries.

He also predicted Republicans can “win big” if they “make the midterms a choice about America’s future.”

While Republicans are in the majority of both chambers of Congress, they are fighting against recent historical trends in November’s elections.

The last time the incumbent president’s party held on to control of the Senate and House in the midterms was in 2002 in President George W. Bush’s first term.

In 2016, it was Gingrich who on Fox News’s “Hannity” predicted Donald Trump would take the White House even though pollsters were quite confident that Hillary Clinton would win:

“I’m going to go out on a limb tonight and you can keep this tape and remind me about it after the election, OK? Donald Trump’s going to win. Donald Trump’s going to win because in the end the country is not going to reward big banks and big unions and big bureaucracies and big donors and big corruption by voting for a big liar. And in the end, the country is going to say, you know, whatever Trump’s weaknesses may be, he’s a sincere guy trying very hard to get this country back on the right track.”

This time, the former speaker made his prediction on Sean Hannity’s podcast:

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

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