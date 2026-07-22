NJ governor blames ‘software error’ for registering 6,600 non-citizens; No glitch, says vendor

by WorldTribune Staff, July 22, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



New Jersey’s leftist governor ironically found herself making the case for President Trump’s top priority Save America Act only 5 days after his primetime address on election interference.

In a July 21 statement, Gov. Mikie Sherrill, a Democrat, blamed a glitch in the Department of Motor Vehicles system that registers voters for allowing 6,600 non-citizens to be placed on voter rolls. Hundreds of those non-citizens actually cast ballots in elections, she admitted.

Sherrill said in a statement that the individuals answered “no” when asked on a keypad whether they were U.S. citizens while applying for driver’s licenses or identification cards, but they were registered because of what the governor said was a “serious software error.”

IDEMIA, the software vendor for the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission, says otherwise.

The vendor issued a statement saying it was the responsibility of the state government, which is completely controlled by Democrats, to verify eligibility to vote.

Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin said the actual number of non-citizens in New Jersey registered to vote could be much higher.

Appreciate you responding back to our letter, @GovSherrillNJ. This should’ve been done a LONG time ago. Just ONE illegal vote cancels out the vote of a U.S. citizen. As @DHSgov reported last week—New Jersey could have as many as 35,152 potential non-citizens registered to vote.… https://t.co/HF17hLlOkj — Secretary Markwayne Mullin (@SecMullinDHS) July 21, 2026

“IDEMIA works with the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission, and has for more than 40 years, to support the process through which eligible individuals may indicate their interest in registering to vote when applying for or renewing a driver’s license or state-issued identification card. IDEMIA’s role is to transmit information through the motor vehicle system,” IDEMIA said in a statement to Just the News.

“The voter registration information is transmitted to the New Jersey Department of State, Division of Elections, which is ultimately responsible for verifying eligibility to vote. Information submitted by IDEMIA must still be validated and adjudicated by the Division of Elections.”

According to reports, New Jersey and IDEMIA will no longer be working together after the scandal.

New Jersey Assembly Minority Leader John DiMaio, a Republican, said he wants election security reforms, including requiring voter ID, and a full audit of New Jersey voter rolls.

“New Jersey Republicans have been sounding the alarm for years that the automatic voter registration process at the MVC [Motor Vehicle Commission] was highly problematic,” DiMaio said in a statement. “In 2020 and again in 2025, voters were disenfranchised after the system changed party affiliations. When we questioned MVC officials, they refused to disclose how they safeguard the process. Trenton Democrats have continued to undermine public trust in our elections, and it’s time for change.”

Assistant U.S. Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon said the Justice Department has launched a federal investigation and demanded detailed records on the roughly 6,600 erroneously registered non-citizens as well as specific voting information for those who cast ballots.

In a letter to Sherrill, Dhillon called the revelation “unacceptable and illegal,” while giving the New Jersey governor five business days to respond.

“Ensuring that U.S. citizens’ votes are not illegally diluted by non-citizens’ votes is of paramount importance,” Dhillon wrote. “We therefore write to formally request additional information to assess New Jersey’s compliance with various federal statutes …”

White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson said in response to the news coming out of New Jersey: “Democrats and their media allies have repeatedly said it is impossible for noncitizens to register to vote, let alone cast a ballot. Time and again, they have been proven wrong. As President Trump has said, there is nothing more important than the integrity of our elections. And this latest incident underscores the absolute necessity of the SAVE America Act. American voters deserve to have confidence that our elections are safe and secure.”

Today, NJ Gov. Sherrill stated that 400 non-citizens voted in elections.

This is unacceptable and illegal! The @CivilRights Division @TheJusticeDept is investigating this unlawful dilution of American votes. pic.twitter.com/AI8qHjcYxv — AAGHarmeetDhillon (@AAGDhillon) July 21, 2026

Democrat Governor of New Jersey, Mikie Sherrill admits there were 6,600 non-citizens registered to vote in NJ: “In June of 2023… a serious software error in New Jersey’s motor vehicle system led to the improper voter registration of… roughly 6,600 people in our state.” pic.twitter.com/YZNiK09CX5 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 21, 2026

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

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