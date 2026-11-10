‘No amnesty,’ clarifies Trump after messing with the press

by WorldTribune Staff, November 10, 2026 — Real World News



During an interview with “60 Minutes” that aired on Sunday, President Donald Trump was asked if his deportation policies went too far. He responded: “I think it might be too tough, yeah.”

The Left and its media apparently took that to mean that Trump was open to amnesty for illegal aliens.

Trump set them straight on Monday:

“We have a very strong deportation policy, there’s no amnesty, there’s no anything, we keep that. But, we focus on the worst of the worst. We want the murderers out, we’ve gotten most of them out. We’ve gotten most of the really bad… you know, they allowed, Joe Biden allowed 100, well, 25 million people to come in. Of that, 11,888 murderers, most of whom committed more than one murder. We’ve gotten most of them. We want to get the worst of the worst and then we’ll see what happens.”

The president continued:

“But, they came in illegally. Many of them have good jobs now, they’re productive, some who are even paying taxes, and we’re seeing what’s going to happen. There won’t be amnesty. Someone suggested will there be amnesty? No, but they came in. They knew the law and we’re working with a lot of different groups to see whether or not, but my policy hasn’t changed.”

Trump concluded:

“What we are doing is absolutely the worst of the worst. We’re getting the murderers. They allowed people to come in from prisons. They emptied their prisons into our country, many countries, and they emptied our prisons into our country. The drug dealers that we have, the people from the mental institutions, mental institutions all over the world were emptied out, prisons all over the world. The Congo. Where, in the Congo, their prison population was emptied into our country, all over South America, all over Asia. They did that too. What Biden did to this country should never, ever be forgotten. And I hope the Democrats will not try and allow that to happen again.”

Trump made the remarks during a press conference in which the UFC’s Dana White appeared at the podium in what was a joke on the media.

On Saturday, Trump announced on Truth Social that White had been offered the position of White House press secretary, which has been vacant since mid-October. He also suggested that White bring along several UFC fighters to serve as his assistants.

“I am pleased to announce that the Great Dana White, a violent Fighter and Warrior, has been offered the job of Press Secretary of the United States,” Trump wrote.

“We need these people to defend us against the Lunatic Left. Dana will be a Press Secretary like none other. Dana, please take the job!”

The post included images of the UFC fighters, several of them baring their teeth.

On Sunday, Trump told reporters in West Palm Beach before returning to Washington that adding the fighters’ mugs to the post should have made the joke obvious.

🚨 President Trump explains that his Dana White press secretary suggestion was a JOKE—but says White liked the idea and others thought it had merit. “I was only KIDDING, but Dana loves the idea, and there’s only one Dana, he’s great.” “That was an example of something where I was kidding, and then people said, you know, that’s actually a pretty good idea.” — Mr Producer (@RichSementa) November 8, 2026

There you have it. All the crybabies trying to say that Trump caved, are proven wrong once again. There will be NO AMNESTY. We started with all the violent criminals. The worst of the worst. And you’ll notice, that Trump said he is working to see about the rest of the illegals, and that “we’ll see what happens”. The whole argument for the Dems is that the illegals didn’t commit any crimes. Well you know what is a federal crime? Illegally voting in our elections. Trump may have just let them commit the crime he needed to open the floodgates to deport all the illegals who are subverting our elections. — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) November 9, 2026

250 Years of Freedom Is At Risk

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