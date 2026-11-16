by WorldTribune Staff, November 16, 2026 — Real World News



With a national median home price hovering around $422,980, a $650K budget sits comfortably above average.

In Los Angeles, $650K can get you a 1-to-2-bedroom condo in desirable or central neighborhoods like Koreatown, North Hollywood, Downtown LA, or Westwood/West LA.

That is also the amount LA taxpayers are on the hook per unit for the city’s conversion of a Motel 6 into a homeless shelter.

“The 111-unit property, located on Roscoe Boulevard near the 405 Freeway, is the latest example of Los Angeles’ costly effort to turn former motels and hotels into housing for the homeless,” the New York Post reported.

Mayor Karen Bass, who lost her re-election bid earlier this month, cut the ribbon on the refurbished motel on Thursday, saying: “The rooms are absolutely beautiful.”

The former Motel 6 was purchased in 2023 for approximately $40 million, with another $32 million invested in converting the property into housing. That works out to $648,649 per unit, based on 111 units.

The facility will be operated by Hope the Mission, a nonprofit homeless services provider that runs shelters and housing programs across the San Fernando Valley.

According to the organization, homeless residents will receive three meals a day, case management, housing navigation and other supportive services aimed at helping them move into stable housing.

Related: Down and out in L.A. — DOJ interviews alleged paid voters; U.S. suspends homeless funding, June 22, 2026

Critics wondered why it was so costly to convert the facility if it is only temporary housing. Why couldn’t they just stay in a Motel 6?

“The project is part of California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Homekey initiative, which has poured billions of dollars into converting existing hotels, motels and apartment buildings into housing for homeless Californians,” The Post noted.

The California Post previously exposed the massive costs to taxpayers of other Homekey developments in Los Angeles including one at 5050 Pico Boulevard, where a modern apartment complex originally marketed as luxury housing was purchased for roughly $35 million.

Located minutes from Beverly Hills and The Grove, the property features upscale finishes, quartz countertops and gated parking. Its conversion into permanent supportive housing cost taxpayers approximately $1.2 million per apartment in acquisition costs alone.

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

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