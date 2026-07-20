Not yet arrested: Nikki Floris, who ran ‘a shadow government across the FBI’, now works at Microsoft

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, July 20, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



Is former senior FBI official Nikki Floris in the running for a Nobel Peace Prize?

According to documents released by President Donald Trump on July 16, 2026, Nikki Floris, an FBI Deputy Assistant Director for Counterterrorism during Trump’s first term, boasted in messages to her colleagues:

“I’m basically running a shadow government across the FBI at this point.”

Has Floris, who apparently blocked Trump from seeing reports of foreign interference in U.S. elections, been brought up on charges? Arrested?

No, she’s working at Microsoft these days, holding the reported lofty position of Director of Insider Risk.

The Daily Caller reported on Floris’s activity at the FBI in the final months of the first Trump Administration:

“Another fucking IIR went out re election security.” That was the response of FBI Foreign Interference Task Force Lead Nikki Floris to a tip in late September 2020 about possible Chinese election interference in the upcoming presidential election between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, according to newly declassified documents. Floris — an official within the FBI Counterintelligence Division entrusted to keep tabs on foreign interference schemes — instead immediately began retracting the tip. The tip alleged the Chinese government has exported thousands of drivers licenses to the U.S. to create fraudulent mail-in ballots. It had been transmitted onto the bureau’s internal servers from the Albany Field Office. It was never investigated. Floris did not stop there. As she worked to retract the explosive tip, FBI headquarters in Washington informed every field office that they must transmit any foreign election interference reports to be micromanaged by Floris’s team at the FBI. “We’ll get this back in a box!” she informed her colleagues. As another FBI official prepared the bureau’s section of the Presidential Daily Brief, they asked about the tip. “It’s been retracted,” Floris replied. “I am basically running a shadow government inside the FBI right now,” Floris added. “Do what you have to do :)” replied the other FBI official.

What if she had been communicating in this fashion during the Obama Administration?

Floris could not be reached for comment, The Daily Caller noted. Her LinkedIn page has been deleted. A request for comment sent through Microsoft did not receive an immediate reply.

In September 2020, About one month before Floris suppressed the intelligence report regarding Chinese interference in the 2020 election, she promoted a false narrative about Russian interference in the election.

In August 2020, as Senate Republicans were putting their final touches on a report about Hunter Biden’s financial connections to foreign governments, Floris and other FBI officials gave them a behind-the-scenes briefing alleging their work was “a target of Russian disinformation,” per a Senate letter.

The Senate investigators — Sens. Chuck Grassley and Ron Johnson — said in the letter the FBI had not provided any evidence. They said they suspected the sole purpose of the briefing was for the unsubstantiated claim to be leaked to the media. It was eventually leaked to the Washington Post.

Writing for American Thinker on July 18, Monica Showalter noted of Floris: “Oh, and she had lots more on her plate: She was behind the FBI censorship of conservatives at Twitter, and on other social media, as the Oversight Project thread notes, she worked with falsely appointed Special Counsel Jack Smith and his Arctic Frost impeachment of Trump. She also participated in something called ‘Round River’ in August 2020, shortly before her testimony, to smear informants who knew of Joe Biden’s corrupt business activities as Russian agents.

“The extent of the damage she did by refusing to do her job is widespread, and who knows how many people she influenced?”

Has Nikki Floris been arrested yet? pic.twitter.com/ljBV514zVF — Mike Engleman🇺🇲 (@RealHickory) July 17, 2026

CONNECTING THE DOTS: SUPPRESSION CHINA INTELLIGENCE 2020 ELECTION FBI Deputy Assistant Director (DAG) Counterintelligence

Floris writes, “I’m basically running a shadow government across the FBI at this point” Hunter Biden Laptop: August 2020@SenRonJohnson confirms that… pic.twitter.com/MiwHb0OCKo — Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) July 18, 2026

This is the same Nikki Floris who sabotaged Chuck Grassley and Ron Johnson’s Hunter Biden investigation. https://t.co/8QWZ6Q2jZG https://t.co/Z4VtMO2ilx — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) July 18, 2026

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

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