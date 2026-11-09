Nvidia CEO’s lover investigated as Chinese spy; She boasted of access to AI chips

by WorldTribune Staff, November 9, 2026 — Real World News



Nvidia’s board has launched an investigation into CEO Jensen Huang after he admitted to an affair with a woman who is a suspected Chinese spy.

A secret U.S. report, overseen by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, warned months ago that Huang’s lover, Alice Huang — no relation — was recruited by China’s Ministry of State Security (MSS), Beijing’s spy agency, according to The New York Times.

Alice Huang is an executive at Megaspeed, a Singapore-based company that purchased billions in cutting-edge AI chips from Nvidia.

Megaspeed is being investigated over accusations that it helped smuggle advanced Nvidia graphics processing units (GPUs) into China to circumvent U.S. export restrictions on cutting-edge technology.

In early 2025, Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, reportedly boasted that her company had “no problem securing GPUs” and touted Chinese tech giant Alibaba as a customer while trying to secure an investment for a data center, the Financial Times reported.

Megaspeed reportedly also has a financial link to the Chinese military establishment through an investment in a cybersecurity subsidiary of China Electronics Technology Group, one of the country’s largest makers of military technology.

Related: The world is divided into two camps in all-out fight for AI (SI) supremacy, November 3, 2026

Alice Huang and Jensen Huang are believed to have met in early 2024 during an Nvidia event in California. A widely circulated photo showed the duo sitting together at a bar in Taipei followed a trade show in June 2024.

Their public connection surfaced in May 2025, when the pair were seen with a group of other executives having dinner at a restaurant in Taiwan. They were seen leaving the event in the same car.

The New York Post’s Thomas Barrabi noted: “Megaspeed’s close ties and business dealings with Nvidia are especially concerning because Nvidia’s Huang has been among the loudest voices urging the Trump Administration to ease export controls and make it easier to sell AI chips to China – despite the protests of firms like Anthropic who have warned that such deals are a national security threat.”

The New York Times report noted that China’s interest in Nvidia’s Huang, “and precisely what Beijing hoped to achieve by having one of its intelligence assets begin a close relationship with the executive, have been a focus of U.S. spy agencies. Those questions are now also of interest to Capitol Hill. On Thursday, the Republican leaders of three influential House committees requested that Mr. Huang appear before them later this month in a closed-door briefing regarding his interactions with Ms. Huang.”

Nvidia’s board said in a statement: “While the Board has no reason to believe that either national security or NVIDIA secrets were compromised, the Board’s inquiry will examine all available information. Jensen fully supports the review and has committed to cooperating with it.”

Huang wrote in an email to staff: “To my colleagues at NVIDIA, I owe my family and all of you an apology. I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry.”

“Regarding the national security concerns raised in news reports, NVIDIA’s Board of Directors has initiated an independent investigation. I support the investigation and will cooperate fully. I love our country and our company. I am committed to protecting NVIDIA and supporting America’s national security. I am proud and grateful to be an American,” Huang said.

Following the announcement of the investigation, Nvidia’s market value dropped to $4.26 trillion, down from recent peaks above $5.5 trillion.

President Donald Trump on Sunday defended Jensen as an “honorable guy” and “fine person.”

“He’s done an amazing job for our country,” the president told reporters. “I haven’t heard that he’s done anything wrong. He dealt with somebody but, you know, so does everybody else.”

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