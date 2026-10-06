NY socialist says ‘trans bill of rights’ top priority if Democrats retake the House

by WorldTribune Staff, October 6, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



The socialist candidate who is favored to win New York’s 7th Congressional District race in November says one of her top priorities if Democrats retake the House will be the passage of a “trans bill of rights.”

Claire Valdez, the Democratic Socialists of America-backed candidate who defeated Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso in the primary, is expected to easily defeat Republican Melvin Rivera. The seat was previously held by Democrat Rep. Nydia Velazquez who retired.

During a recent appearance on the Hell Gate podcast, Valdez said she stressed the importance of a “trans bill of rights” to Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, who is likely to be House Speaker if Democrats win control in November’s midterms. Asked by co-host Katie Way how Jeffries “took that,” Valdez said that it was “a very cordial conversation.”

Valdez said in that conversation “I wanted to emphasize how important certain issues were in my district and that were defining parts of my race, and that includes the war,. It includes the genocide, Medicare for all, trans bill of rights, like, there are a lot of things that I ran on that I want to deliver for my district, and I think it’s our responsibility to do exactly that.”

What exactly is the “trans bill of rights?”

According to announcements and statements from sponsoring lawmakers, it includes:

• Amending the Civil Rights Act of 1964 to explicitly include gender identity, sex characteristics, and sexual orientation as protected characteristics, prohibiting discrimination in public accommodations, housing, employment, and credit.

• Expanding access to trans medical procedures.

• A nationwide ban on conversion therapy.

• Allowing biological males to compete in women’s sports.

The resolution was introduced by congressional Democrats led by Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington and Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts.

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

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