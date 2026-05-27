Out-spent 3-1, Paxton defeats Cornyn sending damning signal to Thune, GOP establishment

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News May 27, 2026

Does Texas Republican Sen. John Cornyn now regret not pushing for passage of the SAVE America Act?

After the March 3 primary election, longtime incumbent Cornyn advanced to Tuesday’s runoff against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

But Paxton had said he would drop out of the race if Cornyn would guarantee passage in the Senate of the SAVE America Act, which requires voter ID and proof of citizenship to vote in federal elections.

Cornyn did not take up Paxton’s offer.

President Donald Trump then endorsed Paxton. In Tuesday’s runoff, Paxton crushed Cornyn, 64% to 36%.

Paxton thanked Trump for his late endorsement and pledged to support the president’s “America First” agenda:

“When everyone in Washington told him to abandon me and abandon the people of Texas, he gave his complete and total endorsement. President Trump is the leader of our party and his endorsement is the most powerful force in politics.”

Cornyn outspent Paxton 3-1 and had the backing of establishment Republicans such as Senate Majority Leader John Thune and former Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

The old guard could not stand up to MAGA.

“That association appeared to hinder Cornyn more than help him, given Trump’s vocal frustration with Thune’s leadership and the Senate’s inability to advance marquis legislation or alter its own rules to that end,” Just the News political correspondent Ben Whedon noted. “When issuing his endorsement, Trump explicitly cited the Senate’s inability to pass the SAVE America Act in explaining his decision to support Paxton and call for new blood.”

Earlier this month, Thune lost another close colleague when Louisiana Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy was ousted in the primary in which Trump-backed Rep. Julia Letlow and state Treasurer John Fleming moved on to the June 27 runoff.

Cornyn and Cassidy’s defeats coincide with the planned retirements of Republican establishment Sens. Joni Ernst of Iowa; Steve Daines of Montana; Thom Tillis on North Carolina; and McConnell.

“Cornyn’s ouster will contribute significantly to the transformation of the Senate toward a more Trump-aligned deliberative body — provided the Republicans remain in the majority — come the turnover in January,” Whedon wrote.

Paxton will face leftist Democrat James Talarico in the Nov. 3 general election.

“Every Democrat, and I would say every Republican, knows that if we lose this state, if Republicans lose this state, we lose the country,” Paxton said.

Trump wrote about Talarico on Truth Social: “A strong open borders advocate, he is WEAK ON CRIME, believes there are 6 genders, is insulting to Jesus Christ, will never support the military, was a big mask wearer until recently, and is a vegan who dislikes meat, not exactly a good way to be if you’re wanting to win an Election in Texas.”

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