Post-‘big guy’ Hunter Biden indulges in self-promotion: ‘Like his laptop without the homemade porn’

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, July 14, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



Since the artwork isn’t flying off the shelves in the post-“big guy” era, down-on-his-luck former first son Hunter Biden has taken to shameless self-promotion.

On May 19, in his first post to X in a decade, he wrote:

“I’m Hunter Biden. You’ve never actually heard from me.”

What about “Beautiful Things: A Memoir”?

Hunter wrote a whole book about himself in 2021. It sold 10,638 copes in its first week (although there’s no way of telling how many were bought by the same person or persons). After that, not too many copies were moved, so the former first son, who is accustomed to leading the sponsored high life, needed a new gig.

In a July 12 op-ed, New York Post columnist Miranda Devine noted:

Flush with a $1.7 million payout in his defamation suit against a flaky former Trump donor, Hunter Biden is on a publicity blitz. He appears on random podcasts, tweets obsessively on X, took to the stage for a live performance in Phoenix and launched a new Substack “Where’s Hunter,” on which he posts long screeds about himself. It is a little like reading his laptop — without the homemade porn. The lies are the same, but this new Hunter sounds nothing like the whiny, malicious Hunter who revealed himself in seven years of frantic, crack-inspired musings on his infamous laptop. The new Hunter is polished, calculated and utterly inauthentic. He is a skillfully manufactured product, and his sudden explosion into the media landscape is anything but organic. It seems more like a sophisticated publicity rollout by professional PR operatives (which he recently admitted to hiring in an interview with Wired) to promote the upcoming documentary Hollywood lawyer Kevin Morris made during the years he was bankrolling the disgraced former first son.

According to Hunter nemesis Garrett Ziegler, a former Trump adviser and founder of nonprofit Marco Polo, the filmmaker Morris hired to follow Hunter around, Robb Bindler of “Hands on a Hardbody” fame, says the project is nearing release.

Bindler’s website confirms he is “completing a verite feature documentary featuring Hunter Biden.”

As Ziegler says: “Hunter lies every time he opens his mouth.”

Devine added: “Like father, like son.”

Devine continued:

Just as he tried to do with his 2021 memoir “Beautiful Things,” Hunter is leaning into his crack addiction and associated debauchery to try to divert attention from the lucrative international influence peddling operation he and his uncle Jim Biden ran during Joe’s vice presidency, with Joe’s involvement to close multimillion dollar deals and open doors. It didn’t work then and is unlikely to work now, even with Morris’ creative magic. Dubbed Hunter’s “sugar brother” by Hunter’s ex-partners, because of the millions of dollars he spent paying off Hunter’s tax debts, paying his legal fees and funding his lavish Malibu lifestyle in $30,000 rentals, Morris closed his wallet before Hunter’s lawyer Abbe Lowell was fully paid.

Is there an antidote to Hunter Biden’s attempt to rewrite history?

Devine points to “an upcoming documentary — ‘Shielded By Power’ — backed by watchdog group Empower Oversight, which helped IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley and Joe Ziegler get the truth out about Hunter’s crimes and the Biden DOJ cover-up. Shapley and Ziegler’s 2023 book ‘The Whistleblowers vs. The Big Guy: Two Special Agents, the Biden Crime Family, and a Corrupt Bureaucracy’ is another fact-filled rebuke to Hunter’s continuing lies.”

250 Years of Freedom Is At Risk

Like this: Like Loading...