President Trump and Iran announce peace deal to open Strait of Hormuz, end U.S. blockade

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News June 14, 2026

The United States and Iran announced a peace deal Sunday after nearly four months of fighting that created geopolitical and economic upheaval worldwide, especially for communist China.

On his 80th birthday, President Donald Trump, in a 5:29 p.m. social-media post wrote that the “Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete. Congratulations to all! I hereby fully authorize the toll free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorize the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade. Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!”

“Agreement reached,” Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian appeared to confirm in a post on his X account.

The preliminary deal, reportedly a memorandum of understanding, has been sharply criticized by hard-liners in Iran and by many in Israel and the United States.

The deal is expected to include a ceasefire for Lebanon that gives Israel the right to respond when attacked, a U.S. official told the Wall Street Journal.

The agreement also reportedly sets a 60-day period of negotiations over Teheran’s nuclear program. In exchange for restricting the program, Iran expects an end to sanctions that have stifled its economy.

“Following intensive talks, we are pleased to announce that the Peace Deal between the United States of America and Islamic Republic of Iran has been REACHED,” said Shehbaz Sharif, the prime minister of lead mediator Pakistan. “Both sides have declared the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon.”

The signing ceremony will take place on June 19, in Switzerland, Sharif said on his X social-media account.

Earlier in the day, Trump expressed frustration with Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu for an exchange of fire between Israel and Hizbullah.

“what the f— are you doing?” the president said he told Netanyahu on June 14.

“Bibi shouldn’t have done that,” Trump told the Wall Street Journal about strikes inside Lebanon. “I didn’t like it at all. They fired a couple small missiles, and missed their mark by a lot.”

“They have to fire back, then he’ll fire back, then the whole thing never stops in the Middle East,” he said.

Israel’s military attacked what it said was a Hizbullah command center near Beirut on June 14 after drone attacks on Israeli territory. No injuries have been reported from the drone attacks. Lebanese state media reported that three people were killed and 15 injured in the Beirut strike.

“Israel won’t tolerate attacks on its territory,” Netanyahu said on Sunday, June 14.

“As far as regime change, I never cared about regime change,” Trump told the Journal. “This is the third group we’ve dealt with, and this is the most rational group yet.”

In a post to Truth Social on Sunday, Trump called on Israel and all other parties to cease hostilities.

“This morning’s attack on Beirut should not have happened, particularly on a special day when we are so close to a Peace Deal with Iran. Israel has the right to defend itself against threats, but the attack it was responding to was very small and meaningless, nobody was hurt, injured, or killed, and should not disrupt this important process.

“We are very close to a Deal that will bring peace to the region, including to Lebanon, and all sides should stand down.

“There should be no more attacks by Israel anywhere in Lebanon, but there should also be no more attacks by any other party, including Hizbullah, against Israel. This could be the beginning of a long and beautiful peace — Let’s not blow it! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP”.

Support Free Press Foundation

Like this: Like Loading...