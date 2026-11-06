President Trump declares Anti-communism Week: ‘These are not social democrats’

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News November 6, 2026

Following reported major gains made by so-called “democratic socialists” in the 2026 midterms, President Donald Trump is declaring “Anti-Communism Week.”

“This Anti-Communism Week, we are reminded of the devastating consequences of state control over human thought, creativity, and political expression, resulting in suffering, poverty, exploitation, violence, and misery for millions, and we renew our commitment to protect the sacred values of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness from the chains of tyranny,” Trump said in making the declaration.

Six Democrat candidates backed by the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) won House seats along with two DSA-backed incumbents. DSA-aligned Abdul El-Sayed won Michigan’s Senate seat, though he rejects the DSA label.

In addition to socialist Mayors Zohran Mamdani in New York and Katie Wilson in Seattle, socialist Janeese Lewis George was elected mayor in Washington, DC and DSA member Nithya Raman was elected mayor in Los Angeles.

During a speech in June, Trump said: “These are not social democrats. These are hardcore, godless communists.

“All communists are godless. They don’t believe in God. This is the most serious threat to our country since its existence. In my opinion, 250 years ago. This is a major threat to our country.”

The DSA insists it is not communist while describing itself as “anti-capitalist,” a key tenet of Marxism. It has acknowledged that within the party are Marxist and Marxist-Leninist factions.

Writing for The Washington Times on Nov. 5, Bill Gertz noted:

Communism began in the 1840s with Karl Marx’s Communist Manifesto and was solidified in power under Russia’s Vladimir Lenin, who altered the ideology by claiming a small “vanguard” revolutionary party must take control of governments in pursuing an ideal worker’s paradise. Under communist ideology, socialism is a stage on history’s predetermined march to the utopian ideal. After the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, communism today is being promoted under China’s President Xi Jinping. He has called Marxism “truth” and added Chinese characteristics to the ideology. China is expanding communism globally through several Chinese Communist Party programs, including the Global Governance Initiative, Global Security Initiative and the Belt and Road Initiative. Mr. Trump said in the statement that the American experiment is under a renewed threat of socialist, communist and radical leftist ideologies that are gaining traction in the country. The federal government needs to remain vigilant in defending the principles of the U.S. founding and make sure that the history of communism is not forgotten. The Black Book of Communism, a 1997 history written by European experts, estimated that under communism in the Soviet Union, China, and other regimes, at least 100 million people have died.

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

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