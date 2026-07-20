Released intel: China, U.S. media colluded to stoke racial violence in 2020 in bid to defeat Trump

by WorldTribune Staff, July 20, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



The communist regime in China colluded with U.S. corporate media to stoke Black Lives Matter/Antifa riots and other social unrest in 2020 in an attempt to keep President Donald Trump from winning re-election, according to documents released by the White House on July 16, 2026.

Intelligence summaries from 2020, which were apparently hidden from Trump at the time by the Intelligence Community (IC), show that the Chinese planned on “encouraging violent demonstrations and looting to increase the appearance of social unrest” ahead of the election, and to “exploit U.S. societal fissures and vulnerabilities,” in part by “alleging that white people hate black people.”

According to an intelligence summary in one of the documents, China sought to incite “demonstrations and marches as evidence of racial divides; increasing the level of conflict between police and anti-racism activists; and feeding any sense that U.S. law enforcement resents USG and people of color.”

The document stated that “China had developed capabilities to project themes on these topics into social media (Tiktok, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and others), as well as mainstream media through a variety of overt and hidden influencers and media contributors.”

Breccan F. Thies is the White House correspondent for The Federalist, noted: “In other words, the documents highlight the potential that the corporate media fueling race riots and unrest in 2020 were either knowingly pushing Chinese propaganda to alter the election, or were too dense to realize it.

“The media encouraged demands for a “racial reckoning,” corporate capitulation to the BLM mob, billions in damages from burning American cities to the ground, and the degradation of institutions in order to unevenly apply the law on racial grounds, apparently in line with the wishes of the Chinese government.

“Some in the media, however, appeared to not only advance Chinese propaganda, but also to orchestrate cover for the Chinese once people started to catch wind.”

Related: Report: China closely tied to socialist groups that organized 2020 U.S. riots, October 12, 2020

In a September 2020 op-ed, The Heritage Foundation’s Lora Ries and Mike Gonzalez highlighted the possibility of Chinese influence in the BLM/Antifa riots.

The op-ed noted that 95% of the riots were linked to BLM and pointed out evidence that Chinese activist groups were funding them, stating: “The U.S. government should connect the dots and investigate the extent of the Chinese Communist Party’s support for the Black Lives Matter organization and the riots.”

In October 202, when the argument started gaining steam — and only a few weeks out from Election Day — Axios ran the headline “Right-wing media falsely ties Black Lives Matter movement to Beijing.”

Thies noted that Axios had “explicitly supported the BLM riots.”

Axios CEO Jim VandeHei reportedly encouraged his staff to join the rioting and said the company would pay for bail if they were arrested and medical bills if they were injured.

“We proudly support and encourage you to exercise your rights to free speech, press, and protest. If you’re arrested or meet harm while exercising these rights, Axios will stand behind you and use the Family Fund to cover your bail or assist with medical bills,” he said in an email to staff.

250 Years of Freedom Is At Risk

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