Rep. Chip Roy: Vote coming on Congress members’ stock trading

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News October 20, 2025

When the government shutdown ends, Republicans will bring up legislation aimed at banning members of Congress from trading stocks, Texas Republican Rep. Chip Roy said.

“We’re going to have a vote on stock trading,” Roy said at a Monday news conference.

“When we get back, we got to have a conference discussion about this, or we’re going to be moving forward,” he added, referencing a discharge petition already filed on a separate stock trading bill by Florida Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna.

Roy, a member of the House Rules Committee, said GOP leaders who have been skeptical of the effort are “having conversations” about the legislation.

House Speaker Mike Johnson has pledged in private conversations to work on the matter, Politico cited two Republicans granted anonymity to describe the private conversations.

Roy said Monday that he is feeling pressure to act:

“I think there’s going to still be this sort of give and take about how serious some of us are on a real ban as opposed to just some soft limit. So we’ve got to keep working on that.”

Support Free Press Foundation