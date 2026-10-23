Rep. Ilhan Omar is really Ilhan Nur Said Elmi? ‘She must immediately resign,’ says the president

by WorldTribune Staff, October 23, 2026 — Real World News



If Minnesota Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar has indeed been using a fake name during her tenure in Congress, “she must resign immediately,” President Donald Trump said.

New reports reveal that the search warrant signed by a federal judge to search Omar’s DC residence identifies her as “Ilhan Nur Said Elmi, a/k/a Ilhan Abdullahi Omar.”

Elmi is the surname of the man who people claim to be her brother that she married in 2009.

Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social:

“It was just revealed that Ilhan Omar’s name is not Ilhan Omar, the one she used to get elected and sworn into Congress, but rather, it’s an entirely different name, Ilhan Nur Said Elmi, and that her last name is, incredibly, also the exact name of her brother, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, the person they said she married and had children with.

“When asked whether or not she married her brother, she said, ‘Not to my knowledge.’ In other words, she somehow didn’t know?

“Therefore, because she used a fake name to be sworn in, I assume she must IMMEDIATELY resign from Congress. Please inform the Speaker of the House of Representatives, James Michael Johnson, that the Dumocrat Party has just conceded her seat. Ilhan Nur Said Elmi, her real name, has openly admitted to FRAUD, and she will not be legally allowed to be a Member of this August Body from this point forth. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

Florida Republican Rep. Randy Fine told Fox News Digital that he plans to pursue an effort to expel Omar if the Justice Department finds her guilty of immigration fraud.

“I assume that she’s not a citizen, so we might not even have to do that,” Fine said. “You can’t be in Congress if you’re not a citizen of the United States, but if it isn’t automatic, I absolutely will demand expulsion immediately.”

Omar has claimed that her birth certificate was lost or destroyed during unrest in Somalia. It has been speculated that she had been lying about her age all her life in the United States and used a fake birth date to obtain citizenship.

Federal investigators said they have obtained Omar’s DNA, which could be used to prove that she is living under a false identity and that she married her brother.

Her real identity appears to link her to her former husband through a shared birth name.

On Wednesday, Omar sat for her first interview since the raid on her DC home last Monday, choosing the friendly confines of the Chris Hayes show on MS NOW.

Chris Hayes asked Ilhan Elmi, aka Ilhan Omar. whether there’s “some weird kernel of truth” to claims that her ex-husband Ahmed Elmi was her brother, Her answer? “Not to my knowledge.” https://t.co/AWWnU2MW0g — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) October 22, 2026

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