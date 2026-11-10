Rep. Jordan wins vote for House Minority Leader as GOP limps to next Congress

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News November 10, 2026

Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio has been elected as the Republican Minority Leader for the 120th Congress. Democrats are expected to hold an 80-plus seat majority.

A GOP conference-wide election Tuesday afternoon saw Jordan with 106 votes compared to 73 for current House Majority Leader Steve Scalise of Louisiana.

Jordan, co-founder and former chairman of the House Freedom Caucus and the current chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, told GOP members last week in a letter announcing his candidacy for Minority Leader that he is “battle-tested on the oversight front.”

House Freedom Caucus Chairman Andy Harris congratulated Jordan in a statement: “Congratulations to Jim Jordan, House Freedom Caucus founder and former chairman, on being elected House Republican Leader!”

“A fierce fighter, uniter, principled conservative, and relentless advocate for the American people. Jim is exactly the right man for the job to fight back against the radical, crazy agenda of Democrats,” Harris stated.

The conference also elected Rep. Tom Emmer of Minnesota as whip, a position he has held since 2023. He beat Republican Study Committee Chairman August Pfluger of Texas, receiving 103 votes to Pfluger’s 76.

“The only goal of the minority is to become the majority. Our Whip Team is proven, and built to achieve that goal. I hope I will earn your trust to serve as Republican Whip in the 120th Congress,” Emmer stated in a letter to fellow GOP members last week.

“Championship teams take the time to debrief after every game. It is time to regroup, recharge, and fully unify. We need fresh ideas and a leadership team committed to rebuilding a culture with a clear game plan to win in 2028,” Pfluger’s letter to members read.

The whip, second in command for the party in the minority, is in charge of mobilizing members to align with party goals for key votes.

House Speaker Mike Johnson decided to step down from leadership after the party’s loss in the midterms.

250 Years of Freedom Is At Risk

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