Report: Leftists plan to use DSA to force Trump to invoke Insurrection Act

by WorldTribune Staff, October 23, 2026 — Real World News



If the Democrat Party sweeps the midterms and takes control of both the House and Senate, there is a plan to use the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) as “foot soldiers” to unleash constant clashes with the Trump Administration, a report said.

The strategy is that the DSA will eventually force President Donald Trump to cross a “red line” or invoke a “doomsday scenario,” meaning he would invoke the Insurrection Act at some point in 2027, DataRepublican reported in a post to X.

The Insurrection Act is a federal law that allows the president to deploy military forces domestically under certain extraordinary circumstances, including serious unrest that obstructs enforcement of federal law.

In an Oct. 18 post to X, DataRepublican reported obtaining in recent days “thousands of new transcripts and hundreds of recordings.”

Revolver News noted: “DataRepublican claims the material she’s obtained reveals an organized strategy that’s more than a group of people chatting about what they’d do if the country experiences a constitutional emergency.”

Under this scenario DataRepublican says once that happens, the whole country will take a totally different turn.

Another X user offered a blunt interpretation of DataRepublican’s findings.

Cynical Publius wrote:

Let me break down what I’m seeing and hearing here from DR. I don’t know DR’s source for these materials , but they appear completely legit and are profoundly disturbing. These are leading members of the Democrat Party hatching up the following strategy: 1. After the midterms, use the DSA to incite and carry out violent civil unrest. 2. Make the violent civil unrest so bad that Trump must invoke the Insurrection Act. 3. Use the invocation of the Insurrection Act to create a national sense of illegitimacy whereby Democrat governors appear justified in taking the extreme action of refusing to acknowledge federal authority and push to form a new form of federal government via various means, including an Article V transformation of the Constitution.

Revolver News noted: “Now, Laura Ingraham is talking about the very same scenario, and the details she’s sharing sound awfully familiar.

“The Fox News host described how former Obama and Biden admin staffers, ex-USAID employees, and political organizers have reportedly been discussing a series of scenarios involving nationwide protests, federal military intervention, and sweeping changes to America’s governing institutions.”

🚨 BREAKING: Laura Ingraham just laid out what she says is the radical left’s playbook to take down federal authority. Per Ingraham, it goes like this. Flood the streets nationwide until Trump invokes the Insurrection Act. Claim the military is committing abuses. Get the press to amplify every clip. Then blue state governors unite to override federal authority and rewrite the Constitution. She says former Obama and Biden staffers, ex-USAID employees and community organizers are openly discussing it. One former USAID staffer made it sound like utopia. “We’re going to have to, if we want to live in peace and deeper democracy, reform our legal frameworks,” They call it reform. It’s a power grab with a nicer name. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) October 21, 2026

Revolver News concluded:

“When we first covered DataRepublican’s findings, the scenario sounded almost too extraordinary to believe. Now the same troubling questions are being raised before a much larger audience on Fox News.

“If there really is an organized effort to manufacture a national crisis and use it to undermine the U.S. federal government, Americans deserve to know about it before the situation ever reaches that point and before the midterms.”

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

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