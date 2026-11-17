by WorldTribune Staff, November 17, 2026 — Real World News



Children in the UK as young as 6 were receiving AstraZeneca’s Covid injection in a 2021 clinical trial even though government advisers were aware of a potentially deadly blood clot risk, a report said.

Citing a newly released document, Children’s Health Defense reported that Dr. Angus Dalgleish, professor of oncology at City St George’s, University of London, said the blood clot risk should have been “an immediate red flag to halt all vaccination of children immediately.”

Reported first by GB News, the revelations arise from the minutes of a May 21, 2021, meeting of the Commission on Human Medicines, which advises the UK government on medicine safety, efficacy and quality. The meeting addressed a “very small but potentially very serious risk” of vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT).

The UK’s Paediatric Medicines Expert Advisory Group agreed that the clinical trial should continue even though it was temporarily paused in April 2021 to investigate reports of “extremely rare” blood clots. The trial enrolled 262 children ages 6-17, including 112 kids ages 6-11.

The meeting’s participants — including several advisers with ties to AstraZeneca or Oxford University, the shot’s co-developer — reached this conclusion despite acknowledging that the vaccine’s “direct benefit” to kids was “quite remote” and that the benefit of vaccination “when balanced against risk is low.”

VITT is a life-threatening syndrome that causes blood clots (thrombosis) and low blood platelet counts (thrombocytopenia). It has been linked to both mRNA and non-mRNA Covid jabs, including the AstraZeneca shot.

The partially redacted document, marked “Official — Sensitive Commercial” and “Not for Publication,” shows that at least one member at the meeting argued that the clinical trial for the AstraZeneca Covid shot “should be allowed to proceed” even though there is often “no successful intervention” available for VITT.

But Dr. Angus Dalgleish, professor of oncology at City St George’s, University of London, said he was “staggered that the committee, with so many experts, remained quiet.” He called the committee “negligent,” stating that the serious blood clot risk served as “an immediate red flag to halt all vaccination of children immediately.”

Brian Hooker, Ph.D., chief scientific officer for Children’s Health Defense (CHD), said the real-world safety data were sufficient to stop any trial involving children.

“Given the astronomical rate of adverse events in these trials, the AstraZeneca vaccine should have never been given to any children, period,” Hooker said. “If indeed these officials had followed the science, the vaccine would never have entered testing and would not have been on the market in the first place, especially for kids.”

The clinical trial’s results were published in the journal Vaccine last year, identifying five serious adverse events and four adverse events of special interest — although study investigators found that none of these injuries were linked to the vaccine. Some of the authors of the study were linked to AstraZeneca or Oxford.

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