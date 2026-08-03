Report: Woman who helped migrants flood into Europe murdered by migrant

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News August 3, 2026

An Afghan migrant has been arrested in the murder of a Scottish woman who went to Greece to help migrants enter Europe, reports say.

Police say the Afghan migrant is suspected of murdering 38-year-old Elizabeth Ross and stuffing her body inside a suitcase. He then used her bank cards and sent messages from her phone to family members to make it seem like she just wanted to be left alone.

Revolver News noted: “Ross bought into the ‘Diversity is Our Strength’ lie that progressives have been trying to sell for eons now, and it got her killed and turned into checked baggage. The globalist left has relentlessly pushed this failed idea that human beings are interchangeable. Drop people from radically different cultures, religions, and social traditions into the same place, whip everything together, and somehow you’ll end up with a tasty ‘harmony’ smoothie.

“Too many liberal activists gallantly stride onto the world stage with rainbow-and-gumdrop optimism, convinced that every concern about migration is just hateful racism and dangerous cultural conflict can be solved with kindness and hashtags.”

The news of Ross’s murder follows soon after a viral video showed a young woman in the Spanish enclave of Ceuta gleefully waving in thousands of male migrants.

Revolver News reported:

“You will see split-screen footage that shows the massive streams of young, shirtless African men running along the road near the Tarajal border after entering Spanish territory.

“On the other side of the screen stands a young woman who appears to be Spanish, holding up her phone and gleefully recording as these Muslim men pour into her country.

“She is smiling, waving them in, like “faster, faster,” and cheerfully greeting the African Muslims as run by her. She exchanges gestures and apparent high-fives with some of them.

“But the scariest part of this video is hidden. Because if you think this could only happen in Spain, you’re wrong. This kind of “suicidal empathy” is a worldwide problem with the left, and many believe if they ever regain power in the United States, this is exactly how left-wing liberal women will behave.”

A tragic example of that occurred recently when 43-year-old Jamey Carney, a leftist activist from New York who had moved to Ireland, was murdered and police suspect the migrant who she was involved with, who reports say she met at local pro-Palestine rallies.

Carney was found dead at her house in Killarney on July 7 by her 13-year-old daughter. Carney’s remains were hidden beneath a duvet in her bedroom.

A post-mortem determined she had died from suffocation, with reports suggesting she was also struck repeatedly with a heavy toilet cistern lid.

Carney had received a substantial inheritance from her father in the months before her killing.

The suspect, an illegal immigrant 15 years younger than Carney, fled to Jordan where he was arrested. He remains in Jordan as Ireland has no extradition treaty with Jordan.

Revolver News noted: “Two white liberal women and two horrific murders. This was two stories involving left-wing activists who believed in welcoming in potential murderers into their lives, and everybody else’s… and unsurprisingly, they both ended up dead.

“This isn’t the fairy tale they were hoping for. It’s the real-life story they got after buying into another left-wing lie.”

This is Elizabeth Ross

She went to Greece to help illegal migrants cross into Europe

There she met an Afghan man and spent time with him

The Afghan man murdered her and put her body in a suitcase

He also used her bank cards to rob money There is a valuable lesson here pic.twitter.com/Rz2yEmtZ4c — Basil the Great (@BasilTheGreat) August 2, 2026

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

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