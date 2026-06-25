Reports: CCP is funding anti-AI advocacy including opposition to U.S. data centers

Special to WorldTribune, June 25, 2026 Real World News

Geostrategy-Direct, June 23, 2026

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is bankrolling a covert campaign aimed at preventing the development of data centers in the U.S. needed for artificial intelligence capabilities, according to reports cited Arkansas Republican Sen. Tom Cotton.

“Alarming reports indicate that a network of foreign actors, led by the Chinese Communist Party, is attempting to manipulate U.S. policy and public opinion on data centers,” Cotton, who chairs the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, said in a June 10 letter to Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche.

Cotton said foreign-funded charitable groups have funneled more than $2 billion into American advocacy groups, with a significant portion supplied to groups promoting opposition to U.S. data centers.

“Maintaining America’s AI advantage is vital to American economic strength, diplomacy, national security and military power,” Cotton said.

The senator based the letter in part on a recent report by the Bitcoin Policy Institute that revealed Chinese propaganda outlets — CGTN, China Daily, and Global Times — together with Russia’s RT, all have launched propaganda campaigns directly targeting U.S. AI data centers and U.S. export controls.

The campaign includes a network of U.S. nonprofits funded by Shanghai-based expatriate Neville Roy Singham, who congressional investigators have said had close ties to the Chinese Communist Party.

The report also said the CCP-linked network headed by Singham has collaborated with Chinese official state media organs and for five years has produced content in the United States opposing AI infrastructure, labs, and export controls.

China and the United States are locked in a major technology battle to maintain dominance in AI. U.S. companies lead in advanced computing power, but China is said to be ahead in data collection used in training AI.

Cotton called on Blanche to open a federal investigation into the issue.

Separately, the AI company OpenAI, which runs the chatbot ChatGPT, issued a report on June 10 stating that Chinese-linked influence operations are targeting the American public in the debate over AI, including seeking to create opposition to data centers.

The report, cited in a Washington Times report by security correspondent Bill Gertz, identified two clusters of ChatGPT accounts that appeared to originate in China that were banned.

The accounts were blocked for supporting an apparent covert-influence operation that spread narratives seeking to manipulate policies on AI and other technology approaches.

One group produced social media comments and images claiming AI data centers are increasing electricity prices for average families.

A second cluster promoted comments and images criticizing U.S. tariffs as American efforts to dominate technology competition.

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