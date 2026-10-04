Reports: U.S. could back Saudi operation to secure Red Sea as Iran-backed Houthis advance

by WorldTribune Staff, October 4, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



With Houthi terrorists increasing direct strikes on its infrastructure, Saudi Arabia is preparing a military operation which includes Yemeni ground forces loyal to the recognized government, backed by Saudi air cover, to secure the Red Sea.

The operation could include an expanded U.S. role, according to reports.

Israel has reportedly offered to participate directly in a broader, U.S.-backed regional military campaign to decisively suppress Houthi operations in Yemen and protect vital Red Sea shipping lanes, Geostrategy-Direct.com reported on Sept. 29.

Currently, the Trump Administration is providing military advisers and intelligence, including targeting information, to support Saudi air operations in Yemen, Reuters reported on Friday, citing a Western diplomat.

The Houthis in recent weeks have seized Red Sea islands and expanded their operations along Yemen’s mainland coast, including taking the port city of Mokha, according to reports. The Iran-backed terror group also asserted control over the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, a key route for global trade and energy shipments.

The Houthis are estimated to have about 350,000 fighters.

Iranian weapons and growing supplies of Chinese dual-use components have helped the Houthis expand their territory and strengthen their ability to threaten shipping through the Red Sea, the Wall Street Journal reported.

While lacking a conventional navy, the Houthis use Iranian-designed missiles, explosive drones, sea mines, armed fast boats and drone boats to project power along Yemen’s coast.

Their arsenal includes ballistic and cruise missiles, anti-ship weapons and drones drawing heavily on Iranian technology and components, according to the Journal’s report.

The Saudis are reportedly considering two possible options for their offensive against the Houthis: Either a narrowly focused attack on the area around Bab al-Mandab or a broader offensive that also includes other synchronized attacks on multiple fronts around Yemen, in the governorates of Al-Bayda, Marib, Taiz and Al-Jawf.

250 Years of Freedom Is At Risk

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