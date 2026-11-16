by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News November 16, 2026

Part of Republicans’ strategy for holding on to control of the House was the redrawing of congressional maps in usually-reliable Red states.

How did that work out?

The GOP won just 2 of the 15 newly created districts, one in Tennessee and one in Texas.

The lone win in the redrawn Lone Star State map was in the 32nd Congressional District, where Republican Jace Yarbrough defeated Democrat Dan Barrios by nearly 3 points, according to DDHQ. President Donald Trump won the district by nearly 20 points in 2024.

In the 9th Congressional District, which the president won by the same margin two years ago, Democrat Leticia Gutierrez handily defeated Republican Alex Mealer by 15 points.

Democrat Reps. Vicente Gonzalez and Henry Cuellar both easily held on to their seats in the Rio Grande Valley — the 34th and the 28th Districts, respectively — places which Trump won by more than 10 points each in the last election.

In the battle for the state’s 35th Congressional District, Democrat Johnny Garcia defeated Republican Carlos De La Cruz. De La Cruz’s sister, Rep. Monica De La Cruz, also went down to defeat on Nov. 3 in the 15th Congressional District, falling behind Democrat Bobby Pulido in a seat Republicans did not redraw.

The GOP additionally lost the open 23rd Congressional District, where Democrat Katy Padilla Stout will succeed Rep. Tony Gonzales.

In Tennessee, incumbent Republican Rep. David Kustoff won the state’s newly redrawn 8th Congressional District, defeating Democrat Heidi Kuhn.

Florida

Florida Republicans also redrew their map, looking to flip four Democrat-held seats. They failed in all four.

Democrat Rep. Kathy Castor will hold Florida’s 14th Congressional District after defeating Republican Mike Beltran by more than 5 points. Democrat Pia Dandiya secured a win in the 22nd District, defeating Republican Casey Askar by nearly 4 points.

In the 25th Congressional District, Rep. Jared Moskowitz defeated Republican Scott Singer by nearly 5 points.

The final redrawn district is the 9th Congressional District, where Democratic Rep. Darren Soto defeated Republican Dan Green, 50.3% to 49.7%.

Ohio

Republicans in Ohio adjusted their congressional lines as required by law. They made Democrat Rep. Marcy Kaptur’s 9th Congressional District more GOP-friendly and turned Democrat Rep. Greg Landsman’s 1st Congressional District into a Trump-won seat.

Both Kaptur and Landsman won.

North Carolina

North Carolina Republicans attempted to push out Democrat Rep. Don Davis in the state’s 1st Congressional District. Despite Trump winning the region by nearly 12 points in 2024, Davis defeated Republican Laurie Buckhout by 3 points.

Alabama, Louisiana

After the Supreme Court’s decision in Louisiana v. Callais earlier this year, Republicans in Alabama and Louisiana redrew maps.

In Alabama, Democrat Rep. Shomari Figures easily won in the 2nd Congressional District.

In Louisiana, which held blanket primaries for its House races this year, Democrat Chauna Banks and Republican Blake Miguez will advance to the general election, each with about 19 percent of the vote. That election will be held Dec. 12.

California

Voters in California approved Proposition 50 in 2025, allowing the state to update its congressional lines to give Democrats five seats in the House — designed as a direct counter to Texas.

Unlike the Texas GOP, however, Democrats in the Golden State were victorious in all five of their redrawn districts.

In the 1st Congressional District, Democrat Mike McGuire ousted incumbent Republican Rep. James Gallagher. In the 3rd District, Democrat Rep. Ami Bera — who moved from the 6th District — defeated Republican Robb Tucker.

In the 22nd Congressional District — a Trump-won district that Democrats aimed to make more favorable — Democrat Randy Villegas unseated GOP Rep. David Valadao.

In the 41st Congressional District, Democrat Rep. Linda Sanchez — who currently represents the 39th District — defeated Republican Mitch Clemmons.

In the 48th Congressional District, Democrat Marni von Wilpert defeated Republican Jim Desmond.

Utah

New district lines in Utah were court-ordered by a judge who ruled that the current map — which split Salt Lake City into four Republican seats — was not permitted under the state’s anti-gerrymandering law. The judge ordered a new seat to be drawn that Democrats could win, which they did.

Former Rep. Ben McAdams, who represented the 1st Congressional District from 2019 to 2021, won the open seat, defeating Republican Riley Owen.

250 Years of Freedom Is At Risk

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