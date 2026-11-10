Research group moves on from Biden laptop to scrutiny of federal judges

by WorldTribune Staff, November 10, 2026 — Real World News



U.S. federal judges make the news daily often reversing the actions taken by the U.S. president or other government agencies and officials.

Who are these people, why do they make over a quarter million dollars a year for life and how do they skirt accountability for ruling on cases in which they have documented financial interest?

The Marco Polo research organization made a name for itself by documenting more than 400 violations of law from data revealed by its indexing of the abandoned Hunter Biden laptop.

This was embarrassing but also outrageous information about the son of a Democrat U.S. president that the federal government went to great lengths to conceal from public scrutiny.

Now Marco Polo is shifting focus to what its founder Garrett Ziegler calls America’s own rigid “caste system” which likewise has not been open to public scrutiny. He explained:

ThirdBranch, the first — and only — complete pictorial & biographical directory of the entire Senate-confirmed federal judiciary (district, appellate, & SCOTUS). ThirdBranch details every judge’s professional & family connections & any potential conflicts that could/should warrant recusal.

Ziegler detailed the project in a post to X:

Watch & hear abt what we’re doing next. Federal judges are an elite caste in America, and the public is in the dark abt many of their machinations. In other words, they’re a worthy topic of our inquiry. This new beat should be fun and, more importantly, extremely revelatory. https://t.co/SEzkwLNwD3 — Marco Polo (@MarcoPolo501c3) November 10, 2026

Ziegler said more profiles are being added to the group’s directory of judges each day with the goal of 1,400 listings.

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

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