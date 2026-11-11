Rubio: No further Iran military action needed; Hegseth responds to ‘farce’

by WorldTribune Staff, November 10, 2026 — Real World News



With ongoing economic sanctions and a naval blockade exerting massive pressure on the Iranian regime, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said during a G7 foreign ministers meeting in Paris on Tuesday that the U.S. has “no need” for further major combat operations against Iran.

“The economic pain that is being inflicted on Iran right now, on that regime, is extraordinary. It compounds, it’s growing every day. These sanctions get worse over time, they get more painful as time goes on. It’s all brought about by the fact that this radical regime of lunatics is imposing this on their own people. They’re destroying their own country.”

Rubio said any sanctions relief for Iran at this point would be foolish. He pointed to the disastrous results of President Barack Obama’s concessions to Iran as a prime example.

“When Obama gave them sanctions relief, they didn’t use that money to build up hospitals, roads, bridges, and universities. They used that money to build weapons and arm proxies in the region to attack us and other countries,” Rubio reminded the media.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday indicated further military strikes weren’t necessary.

In a post to Truth Social, the president wrote:

“I had an excellent conversation with Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, the Prime Minister of Qatar, wherein much was discussed with respect to the Islamic Republic of Iran. Most importantly, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, and others, would prefer the status quo, in other words, a continuation of the Greatest Naval Blockade in History, and the new Operation Iron Gate — Therefore, Land and Sea.

“All have agreed that Iran cannot have a Nuclear Weapon — That is non-negotiable! Should there be any change with respect to developments in the Middle East, the United States of America is ‘locked and loaded’ and ready to go. At this point, however, that seems to be quite unlikely.

“Israel, and the entire Middle East, are protected from Iranian danger and threats. We are seeing positive momentum toward an end to this Conflict, and will ensure that America’s interests are at all times protected. At the conclusion of this Military Engagement, the American People, and the World, will be far safer and more secure. President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

Meanwhile, Trump praised Secretary of War Pete Hegseth’s response to the “farce” impeachment effort launched by Kentucky Republican Rep. Thomas Massie.

Massie on Nov. 9 introduced articles of impeachment against Hegseth.

Among the charges against Hegseth, Massie accused the war secretary of violating three provisions of the War Powers Resolution of 1973. The resolution is aimed at limiting the authority of the president to sustain military actions beyond 60 days without congressional approval.

Massie warned that Democrats will hold hearings and trials and suggested that Trump replace Hegseth while he is still able to have a replacement nominee confirmed in the Senate under a Republican majority.

Massie is not returning in the next Congress. He lost his primary in Kentucky’s 5th Congressional District to Republican Ed Gallrein, a retired Navy SEAL, who won the seat in the Nov. 3 midterms.

Speaking with reporters after visiting the Naval War College in Rhode Island on Monday, Hegseth said he is ready to defend his tenure at the Pentagon.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Hegseth dismissed Massie’s effort to impeach him as a “political spectacle,” as he vowed to fight the potential charges while defending his management of the war with Iran.

“It’s a farce and it’s a stunt and everybody knows it,” Hegseth said. “It tells our enemies, Iran, the cartels, every adversary watching, that the United States will actually punish its own warriors and its own civilian leadership for successfully executing lawful military operations.”

In a post to Truth Social, Trump said Hegseth “gets an ‘A’ PLUS, PLUS, PLUS for his defense against a disgruntled, angry, defeated, former Congressman, Thomas Massie, a TOTAL LOSER!”

Human Events editor Jack Posobiec noted: “The Constitution does not authorize impeachment for a Secretary carrying out the orders of the Executive. That would give Congress direct power over Executive functions.

“Narcos carrying fentanyl are engaged in chemical warfare against the United States. The mission of the United States military is to defend our nation. This is not even a close call.”

SECRETARY RUBIO: Behind every single one of these destabilizing activities in the Middle East there’s one common denominator — the Iranian regime. They are behind all the instability in the region. They are the source of instability in the region. I think the countries of the region realize that as well. — Department of State (@StateDept) November 10, 2026

250 Years of Freedom Is At Risk

Like this: Like Loading...