Rubio: Trump is ‘not just doing a favor to the United States … this is for the world’

by WorldTribune Staff, March 26, 2026 Non-AI Real World News
During a recent Cabinet meeting, Secretary of State Marco Rubio delivered the following comments on President Donald Trump’s actions in Iran:
🚨 HOLY SMOKES!! Sec. Marco Rubio just delivered a mic drop moment in the Cabinet room
“What I’m talking about is not the people of Iran. The people that run this country are RADICAL, SHIA CLERICS. These are religious FANATICS. Look what they are doing now at their WEAKEST… pic.twitter.com/zsJDVNkKZi
— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 26, 2026