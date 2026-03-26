Rubio: Trump is ‘not just doing a favor to the United States … this is for the world’

by WorldTribune Staff, March 26, 2026 Non-AI Real World News

During a recent Cabinet meeting, Secretary of State Marco Rubio delivered the following comments on President Donald Trump’s actions in Iran:

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Rubio: Trump is ‘not just doing a favor to the United States … this is for the world’ added by on
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