San Diego mosque shooters ‘did not discriminate in who they hated’

by WorldTribune Staff, May 21, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



The teenage shooters who killed three men at a San Diego mosque before dying in a murder-suicide “did not discriminate in who they hated,” the FBI said in referring to the teens’ 75-page unfinished manifesto.

What kind of hatred motivated the teens?

Take your pick.

The manifesto left behind by Caleb Vazquez, 18, and Cain Clark, 17, indicated the pair hated Muslims, Jews, blacks, legal migrants, illegal migrants, Latinos, Asians, industrial society, gays, trans people, President Donald Trump, “MAGAtard boomers,” liberals, conservatives, moderates, and women.

Both identified with the incel movement. “Incel” is short for the phrase “involuntary celibate.”

The teens recorded their attack Monday and it was widely shared to a website where people post videos depicting extreme violence.

The video investigators found was posted to a website which has been on the FBI’s radar amid a disturbing trend of young people engaging with what’s called the “True Crime Community,” or TCC, an online movement that glorifies mass shooters and encourages violence and self-harm.

After carrying out the attack, the video shows Clark, wearing camouflage, fatally shooting Vazquez before taking his own life.

Writing for The Free Press on May 21, Rod Dreher noted: “But above all the enemies hated by the duo sit the Jews, the summum malum of all the world’s wickedness. In fact, Vazquez calls racial minorities and Muslims ‘Bioweapons of the Kikes,’ who control everything in the world. Wrote Clark, ‘Every problem in the modern world can be connected to the Jews.’ ”

Dreher continued: “There is nothing abstract about the hatred and murderous actions of Clark and Vazquez, and the threats and slanders they heaped on their long list of racial, religious, and political enemies. They murdered three Muslim men in a mosque before killing themselves, and were equipped to kill many more had not one of the three—an armed guard who was killed in the attack—driven them back. Ultimately, though, these young murderers expressed overwhelming hatred of a world in which they found no roots, no connection, nothing but kinship in an imaginary white race (to which one of them didn’t even belong). ‘[W]hy am I like this?’ asked Vazquez in the manifesto.”

Vazquez wrote:

IT IS BECAUSE OF ALL THESE YEARS OF RIDICULE, REJECTION, BEING IGNORED, AND BEING TREATED LIKE A JOKE. To take a quote from one of my favorite films, ‘What do you get when you cross a mentally ill loner with a society that abandons him and treats him like trash? I’ll tell you what you get. You get what you fucking deserve!’ You all thought it was hilarious to treat me like I was subhuman, to make fun of and tease me for every little thing. No matter how hard I’d try, I could never fix myself. There was always something to make fun of me for, and I hate you all for it.

While legacy media did its best to paint the murderous duo as part of some rampant white supremacist movement, Dreher put it in perspective:

“If these are supremacists, they have absorbed a large dose of victim culture to go with it, which is why they see themselves neither on the right nor the left, and sound like both and neither. That’s the heart of it, for both killers. The racism, antisemitism, misogyny, and all the rest is a construct built on a nihilistic, radically atomized base. And this is why we would be fools either to brush this off as the one-off deeds of radical racists, or attempt to make sense of their killings by slotting them into familiar categories.”

In his part of the manifesto, Clark urged would-be imitators to take up memeing and shitposting, which “has done more to radicalize the masses than any book or manifesto ever could. . . . This is how we win.”

Dreher concluded:

This is happening all over with Generation Z, the first generation to grow up fully immersed in digital culture, which simplifies and amplifies the passions as radically as that new technology, radio, once did. And we older people barely notice it. Clark and Vazquez were Nazis, of a sort. A savage irony: One of the three Muslims killed at the Islamic Center of San Diego (whose members once included some of the 9/11 hijackers) was Amin Abdullah, a security guard praised for his heroism protecting schoolchildren from the terrorists. Last year, Abdullah, wearing his security guard uniform in his X profile, praised a post in which a fellow Muslim posted an image of Hitler that included the caption, “Do you now understand why I did what I did?” In an X post from April this year, Abdullah, a 51-year-old Muslim convert, said of Jews: “Hell Fire is waiting for them.” It seems that Abdullah had something in common with the men who killed him. Frighteningly, more Americans these days do than we care to think. Until and unless we address the twin crises of meaning and belonging in an age of digitally driven fragmentation, their numbers are likely to grow.

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