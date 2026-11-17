by WorldTribune Staff, November 17, 2026 — Real World News



Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson has directed the city’s Parks and Recreation department to launch a community-driven process to rename Jackson Park, a 160-acre space and golf course in North Seattle named after seventh U.S. President Andrew Jackson.

“We’ve heard from community members who want to change the name of Jackson Park, and now is the right time to move this conversation forward. With new light rail connections and opportunities to make the park more accessible and welcoming, we should have a park that reflects the values of our city,” Wilson said in a statement.

“I’m directing Seattle Parks and Recreation to begin a community naming process to find a name that better reflects this place, its history, and the people who enjoy it,” she added.

Some early suggestions for the renaming include:

Starbucks Park: The company has reduced its footprint in Seattle, this is how you get the footprint enlarged, some say.

Bigfoot Park: Speaking of enlarged footprints.

Jackson Park: Save money on signage by naming it Henry “Scoop” Jackson Park, Michael Jackson Park, or Janet Jackson Park.

Homeless Drug Addict City Park: Some say this pretty much reflects what the city’s parks are being used for nowadays.

Trump Park: Odds are this would be somehow vetoed even if the “community” voted for it.

Public suggestions will be open through Dec. 14.

The renaming effort came just days after Wilson also backed an effort to block an initiative to ban males from competing in girls’ sports in Washington State. The statewide “community” voted overwhelmingly to pass the initiative.

One question remains: Will Wilson move to rename the $20 bill. Andrew Jackson is still on that. Or maybe Seattle will be banned from accepting $20s for any kind of payment.

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

Like this: Like Loading...