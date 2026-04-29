Second Amendment covers firearms parts, court rules

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News April 29, 2026

A federal court has ruled that firearms parts without serial numbers could be protected under the Second Amendment.

The 10th Circuit Court on April 23 ruled that the purchase, exchange, and possession of firearms parts without serial numbers have Second Amendment implications and do not fall solely under state commercial regulations.

Therefore, if charges are brought against somebody in connection to firearms parts, they could possibly challenge the case based on their Second Amendment rights.

In June 2023, Colorado enacted a law prohibiting the purchase, sale, transfer, and possession of un-serialized firearms, firearm frames or receivers, and the like, according to 10th Circuit Court documents.

“Three Individual Plaintiffs—Christopher Richardson, John Howard, and Max Schlosser—and two nonprofit Associational Plaintiffs—National Association for Gun Rights (“NAGR”) and Rocky Mountain Gun Owners (“RMGO”)—sued the state for violating their Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms,” according to the court.

The 10th Circuit ruled that a district court erred when it concluded that the Colorado law didn’t implicate the Second Amendment.

All legal firearms are required to have at least one regulated piece where a person must go through a licensed gun dealer and pass a background check. From there, buyers can add whatever barrels, sights and other parts and accessories they wish.

Since parts such as pre-made barrels are readily accessible at reasonable prices it has become more common for people to build their own firearms, particularly the most popular firearm, the AR-15.

In the same case, the 10th Circuit ruled that the plaintiffs lacked standing for an injunction against Colorado’s law banning 3D-printed guns.

The 10th Circuit recently upheld Colorado’s law requiring individuals to be at least age 21 to purchase firearms, reversing a lower court’s temporary block.

The 10th Circuit has also ruled in related litigation that extended waiting periods for firearm purchases likely violate the Second Amendment.

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