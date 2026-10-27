See something? Collect $1 million

by WorldTribune Staff, October 27, 2026 — Real World News



President Donald Trump said on Monday that he would offer a cash reward to anyone who reports voter fraud that leads to an arrest and conviction.

“Anybody reporting Voter Fraud in the past Elections, or the upcoming 2026 Midterm Election, will be paid $1,000,000 upon the arrest and conviction of those that created the Fraud!” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

“I’m also going to be issuing a million dollar bonus or reward or whatever you want to call it for anybody that reports voter fraud, leading to the arrest and conviction of somebody,” Trump told reporters on Monday. “We’re giving that person a million dollars.”

Trump did not say how the reward money will be provided or what agency could be involved. He also did not specify what previous elections could be included in that reporting effort.

The FBI offers cash rewards to encourage members of the public to provide the law enforcement bureau with information to solve crimes or locate fugitives.

The Department of Justice recently established a fraud enforcement task for that will provide rewards of $10,000 to $30,000 for tipsters who provide information leading to the arrest and conviction a fraud suspect.

The Justice Department said in a statement on Monday that it arrested and charged 48 people in California, Nevada, Pennsylvania, New York, and Florida with illegal voting, fraudulent voter registration, and other election crimes involving incidents where illegal immigrants or green card holders cast ballots in federal elections.

Earlier this month, federal officials announced the arrest of more than two dozen foreign nationals Monday in California, who authorities said have illegally registered and voted in U.S. elections.

The Justice Department said all of those arrested as part of a sweep dubbed Operation Protect the Vote are lawful permanent residents, but they are not U.S. citizens who are permitted to legally vote. They are charged with crimes including making false statements on a naturalization application and submitting fraudulent voter registrations.

The Justice Department also issued a letter warning California election officials of the consequences if they knowingly process ballots cast by noncitizen voters.

“The legal consequences for either facilitating or ignoring a federal crime are significant. Noncitizens voting in a federal election is a federal crime—and knowingly facilitating such conduct is equally unlawful,” acting U.S. Deputy Attorney General Trent McCotter wrote to the Los Angeles County Counsel’s office on Oct. 16.

On Oct. 15, the Justice Department filed a lawsuit against the state to prevent the counting of mail-in ballots from individuals suspected by the federal government of being noncitizens, alleging that more than 20,000 individuals who were identified as possible noncitizens were registered to vote in California.

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

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