Sen. Johnson calls on Trump Administration to recognize injuries from Covid jab as medical condition

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News June 10, 2026

There needs to be more transparency when it comes to injuries from the Covid injection, and the Trump Administration can do its part by recognizing such injuries as a medical condition, Sen. Ron Johnson said.

The Wisconsin Republican said he will ask the Trump Administration to implement an International Classification of Diseases (ICD) code for injuries resulting from the Covid jab, Just the News reported on Wednesday.

“Trump’s [Department of Health and Human Services] has to acknowledge that these injection injuries are real. They’ve got to create an ICD code so the doctors can get reimbursed,” Johnson said Monday on the John Solomon Reports podcast. He also said he has met with patients who were at a critical “low point” after fighting the medical establishment for years to be seen and treated.

During a June 3 hearing of the Senate’s Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, Johnson, who chairs the subcommittee, presented evidence that he said shows flawed Food and Drug Administration (FDA) algorithms during the Biden-Harris regime hid safety signals and led to thousands of adverse events and deaths.

“To this day, we believe they’re still using that exact same algorithm, because it’s hiding all these serious safety signals,” Johnson said. “This is why I say this is the biggest government scandal in my lifetime, because had people known, had doctors been made aware, had the news media been made aware, members of Congress been made aware, would we push the shot on everybody?”

Johnson also argued in the podcast interview that flawed data on Covid injection injuries bypassed public scrutiny. He began the timeline in late 2020, when the FDA issued the first Emergency Use Authorizations for Pfizer and Moderna shots.

“These are not vaccines,” he said. “These things, mRNA, used to be classified as gene therapy because they are gene therapy,” and that they were reclassified as vaccines to avoid vaccine hesitancy.

Johnson said 39,000 deaths and 1.7 million adverse events were reported in VAERS worldwide, while 24% occurred on the day of vaccination or within two days, a “correlation that our FDA should have been following.”

Johnson further said that the Biden-Harris regime rushed the jab’s full approval during the pandemic to push through the federal mandate, and that the public faced immense pressure to get the shot.

“Boy, you got to get your child vaccinated, otherwise they’re going to transmit it to their grandparents, of course,” Johnson said about the administration’s pitch for a wide-scale injection program. “Then we found out later that the vaccine didn’t stop transmission.”

Johnson said that in the future, there were more documents that needed to be handed over and made public so that the media could not ignore the “overwhelming evidence” on Covid jab injuries.

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