‘Serious incident’ kills at least seven in explosion at Canadian military base

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News October 18, 2026

An explosion at one of Canada’s busiest military bases on Saturday caused “significant casualties,” Canadian officials said.

At least seven people were killed in the incident at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright in Alberta, according to a report by Global News, citing multiple military sources.

The outlet, citing Canadian Armed Forces sources, also reported that the explosion occurred during a live-fire training exercise where a gas line or well was struck.

Prime Minister Mark Carney said a “serious incident creating a major fire” broke out at the base.

Defense Minister David McGuinty confirmed “there have been both fatalities and injuries as a result of an incident on the base,” at an evening news conference in Ottawa, CBC News reported.

While McGuinty added he “cannot recall an incident like this in recent memory.”

The defense minister said the Royal Canadian Mounted Police were involved in the investigation and described the deadly situation as “very, very active and delicate.”

Fire from the explosion jumped across the base’s fence and was spreading rapidly due to up to 100 mile per hour winds in the area, according to the Municipal District of Wainwright.

The base has around 690 military personnel and 300 civilian workers, CBC reported.

Something horrible has happened in Wainwright, Alberta. And it’s so bad that the Canadian elites and media think they shouldn’t tell the people. Deplorable actions. Albertans are dead, missing and injured. We have a right to know why, how and who. — Erik Thorvaldsson (@erik_thorvalds) October 18, 2026

250 Years of Freedom Is At Risk

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