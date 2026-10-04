‘Shame them and make them toxic’: Lawfare campaign sought to disbar 122 lawyers who aided Trump

by WorldTribune Staff, October 4, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



Leftist legal groups spent over $16 million in an attempt to disbar or cancel 122 conservative lawyers tied to President Donald Trump, according to a report.

Examining 181 complaints across 26 states from 2016 to 2026, an investigation by the advocacy group Democracy Restored found the lawfare campaign targeted 122 lawyers (92 regarding the 2020 election), 44 non-lawyers, and 5 firms.

The effort by the labeled “Lawfare Consortium” had $16.4 million in documented funding.

Responsible for 84 complaints, David Brock, founder of The 65 Project, aimed to “shame them and make them toxic,” the investigation found.

The 65 Project was founded under the top priority of targeting attorneys who participated in challenging 2020 election results.

The most-targeted individuals include former Attorney General Pam Bondi, current Attorney General Todd Blanche, John Eastman, Emil Bove, Kenneth Chesebro, Lindsey Halligan, Kris Kobach, and Jenna Ellis. Recorded outcomes include 12 disbarments, eight suspensions,

The lawfare assault resulted in 12 disbarments and 8 suspensions, and a smaller number of other disciplinary actions, Democracy Restored said.

The findings were presented by Democracy Restored senior counsel Karin Sweigart at an event hosted by the Conservative Partnership Institute, the Claremont Institute, the Oversight Project, and American Ascent.

Other leftist organizations that filed complaints include the Legal Accountability Center, the Campaign for Accountability, States United Democracy Center, Lawyers Defending Democracy, and others.

🚨HUGE: Democracy Restored mapped the network behind a years-long lawfare campaign targeting conservative lawyers with bar complaints and related filings. 181 actions. 34 jurisdictions in 26 states. Millions in documented funding. And a network of organizations REPEATEDLY targeting many of the same attorneys. One architect said the goal was to “shame them and make them toxic,” weaponizing the law to ruin reputations and careers. Attorneys should not be punished for their work by partisan ideologues with an axe to grind. The overall goal is to make lawyers hesitate to take on conservative clients and issues, leaving Americans with fewer options for legal representation. — Democracy Restored (@DemoRestored) September 30, 2026

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