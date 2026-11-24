by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News November 24, 2026

Six individuals, including four illegal aliens, associated with a Muslim halal market in Orlando were arrested Friday and were being held at the Orange County jail on a range of felony animal cruelty charges.

Halal refers to foods and drinks permitted under Islamic dietary law. Senior Assistant Statewide Prosecutor Lauryn Day said that members of the community who purchased meat at the slaughterhouse had been under the “false impression” that what they were consuming was halal meat and that those animals were treated with the “epitome of humane slaughter methods,” when in fact it was “the exact opposite of any sort of humane treatment.”

Day said what has taken place at Ali Meat International — going back to 2021 — went “far beyond any human religious slaughter practices.”

“We reviewed video and eyewitness accounts of workers who were forcefully kicking, stomping, twisting, shocking, tossing, and sawing back and forth the necks of multiple animals. Which is not only unsuccessfully meeting the Halal meat requirements, but also subjecting these animals to extreme acts of cruelty,” Day said.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) began its investigation after receiving 19 videos from an animal advocacy group recorded during a public slaughter event at Ali Meat International on June 6 and 7, 2025, officials said. Customers could buy an animal and take part in slaughtering it.

The manager of the meat market, Nadeem Shakeel, 44, has been charged with six felonies, including conspiracy to commit aggravated abuse or killing of cattle, conspiracy to commit aggravated animal cruelty with intent to torture, and aggravated animal cruelty with intent to torture.

“We reviewed reports of workers tossing live baby lambs into metal fences, stunning the animals in their eyes, mouths, ears. And then again, the admission from workers that meat was taken from these animals while they were still alive and conscious at the facility,” Day said.

“Let me be clear: This case is not about religion,” Day said. “This is about enforcing the law and protecting animals from cruelty. Religious beliefs do not provide a license to disregard animal welfare laws or subject animals to unnecessary suffering. Faith should never be used as a shield for cruelty, whether it is towards children, animals, the elderly, or any living being in our great state of Florida.”

ICE has placed detainers on the four illegals, state Attorney General James Uthmeier said during a press conference in Orlando.

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

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