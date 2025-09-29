Soros-funded group rallies Democrats to shut government; Wine country retreat planned

by WorldTribune Staff, September 29, 2025 Real World News



A leftist organization backed by billionaire globalist George Soros is mobilizing Democrats nationwide and their senators to vote against funding the government in order to force a partial shutdown, a report said.

“Indivisible — the organization behind many of the recent ‘No Kings’ protests and other demonstrations part of the so-called ‘resistance’ against President Donald Trump — has embarked on a recent effort to goad Senate Democrats to fight against a funding bill in the face of a partial government shutdown,” The Daily Caller News Foundation reported on Sunday.

Trump met with the top House and Senate Republican and Democrat leaders on Monday. Following the meeting, Vice President JD Vance said: “I think we’re headed to a shutdown because the Democrats won’t do the right thing.”]

On the group’s website is a form which enables users to contact their Democrat senators by phone. The website also offers a script of what to say.

The group’s non-tax-deductible entity, Indivisible Project, has received a total of $7.6 million in grants from Soros’s Open Society Foundations, which is currently chaired by Soros’s son Alexander Soros.

The government will shut down if Congress does not pass a continuing resolution to fund it by the end of Tuesday.

Senate Democrats, led by Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, have thus far refused to support Republican-passed continuing resolutions that do not include leftist policy proposals.

There are indications Democrats would not mind if the government did shut down.

The Senate Democrats’ campaign arm is planning a two-day getaway at a five-star resort in the heart of California’s wine country in early October, which would land in the middle of a shutdown, according to an invitation obtained by Politico’s “Playbook.”

Hotel Yountville’s website describes the luxury resort and spa as a “vineyard estate-inspired retreat” which “extends a Tuscan-European vibe.”

“Sleep deeply always, in our luxurious accommodations. Soak in one of our oversized sunken tubs and find warmth by your private fieldstone fireplace,” the hotel’s website states. “Savor a meal at Heritage Oak Café, immerse yourself in our pool, or find repose at our distinguished spa. Hotel Yountville offers more than a Wine Country trip — it’s the luxury escape you didn’t know you needed…until now.”

The Republican-led House has already passed the continuing resolution to fund the government until Nov. 21. Senate Republicans, however, failed to gather sufficient support last week for a procedural vote to avoid a filibuster and move on to a final vote on the passage of the continuing resolution.

