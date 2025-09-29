Soros-funded group rallies Democrats to shut government; Wine country retreat planned

by WorldTribune Staff, September 29, 2025 Real World News
A leftist organization backed by billionaire globalist George Soros is mobilizing Democrats nationwide and their senators to vote against funding the government in order to force a partial shutdown, a report said.
“Indivisible — the organization behind many of the recent ‘No Kings’ protests and other demonstrations part of the so-called ‘resistance’ against President Donald Trump — has embarked on a recent effort to goad Senate Democrats to fight against a funding bill in the face of a partial government shutdown,” The Daily Caller News Foundation reported on Sunday.[Update: Trump met with the top House and Senate Republican and Democrat leaders on Monday. Following the meeting, Vice President JD Vance said: “I think we’re headed to a shutdown because the Democrats won’t do the right thing.”]
On the group’s website is a form which enables users to contact their Democrat senators by phone. The website also offers a script of what to say.
The group’s non-tax-deductible entity, Indivisible Project, has received a total of $7.6 million in grants from Soros’s Open Society Foundations, which is currently chaired by Soros’s son Alexander Soros.
The government will shut down if Congress does not pass a continuing resolution to fund it by the end of Tuesday.
Senate Democrats, led by Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, have thus far refused to support Republican-passed continuing resolutions that do not include leftist policy proposals.
There are indications Democrats would not mind if the government did shut down.
The Senate Democrats’ campaign arm is planning a two-day getaway at a five-star resort in the heart of California’s wine country in early October, which would land in the middle of a shutdown, according to an invitation obtained by Politico’s “Playbook.”
Hotel Yountville’s website describes the luxury resort and spa as a “vineyard estate-inspired retreat” which “extends a Tuscan-European vibe.”
“Sleep deeply always, in our luxurious accommodations. Soak in one of our oversized sunken tubs and find warmth by your private fieldstone fireplace,” the hotel’s website states. “Savor a meal at Heritage Oak Café, immerse yourself in our pool, or find repose at our distinguished spa. Hotel Yountville offers more than a Wine Country trip — it’s the luxury escape you didn’t know you needed…until now.”
The Republican-led House has already passed the continuing resolution to fund the government until Nov. 21. Senate Republicans, however, failed to gather sufficient support last week for a procedural vote to avoid a filibuster and move on to a final vote on the passage of the continuing resolution.