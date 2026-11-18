Special to WorldTribune, November 18, 2026 Real World News

Geostrategy-Direct, November 10, 2026

The U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force have launched a notice to industry, or formal Request for Information (RFI), to procure up to five “Cislunar” satellites, signaling a shift to treat the region between Earth and the Moon as an active warfighting domain.

The notice to industry stated that Space Force systems developers are looking to procure five space vehicles each requiring a spacecraft bus and carrying an unspecified U.S. government payload along with a mission management system and telemetry, tracking, control and communications capabilities.

“These vehicles may serve as seed vehicles that will inform the acquisition strategy for a potential future proliferated cislunar constellation,” the industry notice said.

The initiative counters deep-space moves by communist China and Russia while aligning with NASA’s lunar timelines and Air Force Research Laboratory programs like Oracle.

A report by the Air Force Research Laboratory stated that U.S. military forces are preparing to defend satellites and other systems beyond Earth’s orbit in areas extending to the moon and beyond.

According to the 2021 report, defense of cislunar space — the volume of space outside of geosynchronous Earth orbit and within the moon’s gravitational pull — was outlined in a memorandum of understanding between the Space Force and NASA.

Spanning a volume 1,728 times larger than traditional geosynchronous orbit (GEO), the initial deployment of the five “seed vehicles” will evaluate autonomous flight and survivability.

Spacecraft will feature payloads for space domain awareness, data relays, and independent PNT, requiring 72-hour autonomous operation.

Industry responses are due Nov. 24, with preliminary design contracts in early 2027, a targeted launch in late 2029, and full operations by 2031.

Last month, Maj. Gen. Stephen G. Purdy Jr., a general in charge of the Space Force’s advanced programs, said in a speech that he was told in January not to discuss plans for cislunar systems and strategy.

Since that time, however, Pentagon leaders are discussing cislunar zones as a warfighting domain and seeking to develop systems that can operate there, he said.

Purdy said the shift is based on concerns about China’s military and strategic ambitions in deep space.

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