Spencer Pratt, once comfortably in LA mayoral runoff, sees lead evaporating by the day

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News June 7, 2026

With every new ballot drop in the Los Angeles mayoral race, Spencer Pratt slides further toward not making the November runoff.

The latest update cut Pratt’s second-place standing by 13,178 votes in a single day. The margin separating the Independent Pratt and far-left Democrat Nithya Raman stood at less than 7,500 votes on Saturday.

Election Day was Tuesday. The votes still have not all been “counted.” While Democrats continue to claim that this is just the normal process, critics point out that Raman is getting the most votes in recent ballot drops, even more than first place incumbent Mayor Karen Bass, who has already advanced to November’s runoff.

“Spencer Pratt is likely going to be overtaken by far left Nithya Raman today,” Robby Starbuck wrote on X (see below). “This graph shows the count on Election Day through last night. Nithya did this by suddenly winning 1st in every new ballot drop.

“North Korean ‘elections’ have more self respect. Even they’d find it absurd for 3rd to suddenly jump to 1st place in every ballot drop DAYS after an election. It’s just ludicrous.”

Starbuck’s post brought the attention of Elon Musk:

“The reason ID is banned in California (and New York) elections is to enable large-scale fraud,” Musk wrote. “When you combine no ID and mail-in voting, fraud is de facto legalized.”

Starbuck added: “ChatGPT can’t find a single example of a 3rd place candidate surging, days AFTER Election Day, to overtake 2nd place. It couldn’t find 1 example in all of American history. That’s what’s happening with Nithya Raman & Spencer Pratt. Los Angeles has 3rd world country elections.”

Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy pointed out to Fox News host Maria Bartiromo: “When you look at the LA mayor’s race, the third place person gave it like a concession speech that night and cried, and she was getting the most votes in the last drop. So if she didn’t even believe that she could move up, that puts in question to the whole election itself. And that’s why it brings doubt to people.”

In the California governor’s race as of Saturday, Democrat Xavier Becerra continued to lead the field with 1,732,755 votes, or 26.8%, while Republican Steve Hilton remained close behind with 1,704,821 votes, or 26.4%.

Billionaire globalist Tom Steyer held third place with 1,361,549 votes, or 21.0%.

The top two move on to November’s general election.

It may take weeks before the final “count” is announced.

Spencer Pratt is likely going to be overtaken by far left Nithya Raman today. This graph shows the count on Election Day through last night. Nithya did this by suddenly winning 1st in every new ballot drop. North Korean “elections” have more self respect. Even they’d find it… pic.twitter.com/fL0nU5k8Ma — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) June 7, 2026

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