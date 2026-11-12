State of the Union, Nov. 12: Trump hits Democrat corruption, migrant caravan, midterms ‘cheating’

by WorldTribune Staff, November 12, 2026 — Real World News



President Donald Trump on Thursday fired off series of Truth Social posts addressing Blue state corruption and massive fraud, Democrat-led investigations, a new migrant caravan in Mexico, and the results of the 2026 midterm elections.

Trump wrote that Democrats are “illegally threatening Republicans with knowingly false accusations and charges” to deflect from what he called “MASSIVE BLUE STATE CORRUPTION & CRIME.”

The president said that Vice President JD Vance will be focusing his attention on the “Massive Corruption Crime” in Democrat-run cities and states.

Trump pointed to previous congressional efforts to obtain his tax returns during his first term, asserting that investigators “FOUND NOTHING except that I paid my taxes and did everything right.”

As reported by Fox News, Trump warned that “Huge CARAVANS are forming and beginning their illegal march through Mexico.” He threatened to immediately double U.S. tariffs on Mexico if its government fails to stop the migrants from reaching the southern border.

According to The Hill and Fox News, an estimated 1,500 to 2,000 migrants—primarily from Central America—departed from the southern Mexican city of Tapachula on Tuesday. White House Border Czar Tom Homan stated that the administration’s enforcement policies remain unchanged and that migrants arriving at the border will be detained, prosecuted, or turned back.

Trump’s remarks come as Democrats prepare to assume control of Congress and launch oversight investigations into his administration, family business dealings, and government contracts. Democrat Sen. Adam Schiff, who repeatedly regurgitated false information during the Trump-Russia investigation, responded to the criticism by stating, apparently in all seriousness, “Getting answers isn’t a crime.”

Trump’s Truth Social barrage:

“I have asked Vice President Vance to focus his complete and total attention on the Massive Corruption and Crime taking place in Democrat run Cities and States throughout the U.S. The Blue States, such as Minnesota, California, Illinois, and many more, are all poorly run, corrupt disasters. Billions of Dollars is being stolen each and every month. Our Budget could be quickly BALANCED with the correction of this large scale criminal activity. CORRUPTION is in the Democrat Leadership’s blood! We don’t need a deal with Iran. Those days have long since passed. We’ve got their money, Hundreds of Billions of Dollars, and we’ve got their Strait! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DJT.”

***

The Democrat Party, lead by one of the most Corrupt and anti-American groups of political leaders and hacks in the history of our Country, and even the World, is doing everything in their power to get away from MASSIVE BLUE STATE CORRUPTION by saying, over and over again, that the Trump Administration is corrupt. It is a sound bite that they viciously use, over and over again, in order to nullify the TREMENDOUS & UNPRECEDENTED theft that has taken place in our Blue States – Minnesota, California, and others, all over the U.S.A. I, perhaps foolishly because the Fake News refuses to write about it, including in my First Term, don’t even take a Salary, worth Millions of Dollars. I am the only President to have done so! In any event, THE DEMOCRATS ARE CORRUPT AND EVIL, and I am the exact opposite! Fight hard, Republicans, or you won’t have a Country left! President DONALD J. TRUMP

***

Senator Chuck Schumer just stated that he wants to end corruption in the United States. I assume he’s referring to Democrat run Blue States such as California, Minnesota, Illinois, Maine, and New York. Billions of Dollars are being stolen on an hourly basis. Hopefully his words will ring true! It will be an honor to work with him on this very big Democrat problem that, when solved, will literally balance the Budget of the U.S. President DONALD J. TRUMP

***

Does anybody remember, in my First Term, the relentless effort by the anti-American Dumocrats to get my personal Tax Returns, something that has always been off limits for anyone other than Donald J. Trump. Shockingly, they won this unprecedented right in the U.S. Supreme Court, and hired the best and toughest accountants in the Country to “get Trump.” After one year of intense work, these brilliant Democrat inspired accountants FOUND NOTHING except that I paid my taxes and did everything right. Now, in order to deflect from MASSIVE BLUE STATE CORRUPTION & CRIME, they are at it again, illegally threatening Republicans with knowingly false accusations and charges. Other than cheating, this is how they won the Midterms – But we won’t let our Country go to hell! President DJT

***

Here we go again! With the perceived loss by the Republicans in the Midterms – I WAS NOT ON THE BALLOT- the INVASION of our Country is taking place again. Huge CARAVANS are forming and beginning their illegal march through Mexico. Many of the people in these Caravans are those that various countries don’t want – “Send them to America,” they say – But they will not be accepted! MEXICO MUST STOP THEM, NOW, and if they do not do so, the Tariffs on Mexico will be IMMEDIATELY DOUBLED. MEXICO, THE GOVERNOR OF TEXAS, THE VERY LIBERAL NEW GOVERNOR OF TEXAS, OUR GREAT BORDER PATROL, & ICE, HAVE BEEN SO INFORMED. There will be no leniency! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP

***

The Republican Senate can no longer be the place “where things are sent to die.” Not passing THE SAVE AMERICA ACT (Voter I.D., Proof of Citizenship), sent up five times by the House, was devastating to the Republican Party in the Midterms. Not terminating the Filibuster, and getting EVERYTHING even “dreamt” of, approved, when the Dems will definitely do so, will go down as being one of the greatest mistakes in the Political History of America. So sad!!! Anyway, good luck to our Republican Senators, work hard, and congratulations to John Thune for another year of leadership, Minority though it may be! President DJT

250 Years of Freedom Is At Risk

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