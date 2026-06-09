‘Statistically impossible’: Sanctuary cities like L.A. called ‘pathway to civil war’

by WorldTribune Staff, June 9, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



In sanctuary cities including Los Angeles and sanctuary states California, Illinois, and New York, Democrats have constructed a system in which Republicans can’t realistically control the political machinery … ever.

The system was designed this way because the leftists who built it want a civil war, political analyst Steve Bannon said.

“To the Republican apparatus, talk to me about Los Angeles County,” Bannon said on his June 8 War Room broadcast.

In the battle for the second spot in November’s runoff behind incumbent Los Angeles Democrat Mayor Karen Bass, far-left Democrat Nithya Raman has surpassed insurgent Independent Spencer Pratt in what many analysts are saying is a statistical impossibility.

At 10:30 p.m. local time on the night of the election, Raman had 79,133 votes, according to the Associated Press, far behind Pratt’s 112,949. Bass had 139,172 votes.

As of Monday evening, six days after Election Day, Raman had miraculously surged by 150,443 votes, nearly tripling her count. Pratt only gained 94,626 votes. Raman had even surpassed Bass’s count in the mail-in “counting.”

Matt van Swol, a former nuclear scientist with the Department of Energy, noted: “The likelihood that Raman, a candidate who got 24% of the in-person votes, magically received 40% of the mail in votes, is statistically impossible. It is statistically equivalent to correctly calling 6,053 coin tosses… …IN A ROW.”

Bannon said: “Who controls America? SEE WHAT YOU SEE! Who controls this country?

“You’re never going to win another one of these sanctuary cities. You’re not going to win Illinois and New York and California. You don’t think that’s dangerous? That’s a true pathway to a civil war, which is what they want.”

Revolver News noted:

This California election mess isn’t going away. When voters go to bed thinking one person won and wake up days later watching mail-in ballots flip the whole thing like a pancake, they’re going to have questions. And when those questions are mocked instead of answered, the distrust gets 100 times worse. Bannon’s warning is spot-on. A republic can survive losing candidates. It can also survive rotten politicians. What it can’t survive forever is a voting system millions of people no longer believe in.

BANNON: To the Republican apparatus, talk to me about Los Angeles County. Who controls America? SEE WHAT YOU SEE! Who controls this country? You’re never going to win another one of these sanctuary cities. You’re not going to win Illinois and New York and California. You don’t… pic.twitter.com/HFOpuEHjKH — Bannon’s WarRoom (@Bannons_WarRoom) June 8, 2026

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