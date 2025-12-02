Student flunked for quoting Bible on gender exam hits trans prof with discrimination report

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, December 2, 2025 Real World News



Here’s another candidate for the woke hall of shame.

A psychology graduate instructor at the University of Oklahoma who identifies as transgender and uses “she/they” pronouns gave a student a zero on an essay on gender stereotypes in which the student cited the Bible in an argument against the woke ideology that there are multiple genders.

The psychology course’s instructor, Mel Curth, said the essay from the student, Samantha Fulnecky, failed to use “empirical evidence” and relied on “personal ideology,” according to a thread shared on X by the university’s Turning Point USA chapter (see below).

“Society pushing the lie that there are multiple genders and everyone should be whatever they want to be is demonic and severely harms American youth,” Fulnecky wrote. “I live my life based on this truth and firmly believe that there would be less gender issues and insecurities in children if they were raised knowing that they do not belong to themselves, but they belong to the Lord.”

Curth said that Fulnecky’s points were “at times offensive. You can say that strict gender norms don’t create gender stereotypes, but that isn’t true by definition of what a stereotype is. Please note that acknowledging gender stereotypes does not immediately denote a negative connotation, a nuance this article discusses.”

“To call an entire group of people ‘demonic’ is highly offensive, especially a minoritized population,” Curth wrote.

Fulnecky filed a discrimination report and Curth has been placed on administrative leave, the university said.

In a statement, the University of Oklahoma said:

“The University of Oklahoma takes seriously concerns involving First Amendment rights, certainly including religious freedoms. Upon receiving notice from the student on the grading of an assignment, the University immediately began a full review of the situation and has acted swiftly to address the matter. First, the college acted immediately to address the academic issue raised by the student. College leaders contacted her on the day her letter was received and have maintained regular communication throughout the process. As previously stated, a formal grade appeals process was conducted. The process resulted in steps to ensure no academic harm to the student from the graded assignments.

“Second, the student reported filing a claim of illegal discrimination based on religious beliefs to the appropriate university office. OU has a clear process for reviewing such claims and it has been activated. The graduate student instructor has been placed on administrative leave pending the finalization of this process. To ensure fairness in the process, a full-time professor is serving as the course instructor for the remainder of the semester. OU remains firmly committed to fairness, respect and protecting every student’s right to express sincerely held religious beliefs.”

