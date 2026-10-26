Studies raise concerns on safety of blood transfusions affected by Covid-era policies

by WorldTribune Staff, October 26, 2026 — Real World News



A review piece by researchers at University of College London (UCL) and its hospitals (UCLH) published in The Lancet in August state there is evidence that “blood transfusions may inadvertently transmit harmful brain proteins.”

These “amyloid-beta proteins” are associated with Alzheimers’s and a condition known as cerebral amyloid angiopathy, which causes brain hemorrhages.

The new research accords with the findings of U.S.-based SafeBlood in its research linking blood transfusions and mRNA vaccine injuries.

SafeBlood’s R. Clinton Ohlers noted in an Oct. 25 substack analysis:

“Here we found a stunning increase in prion and amyloid disease reporting in VAERS for the COVID-19 vaccines compared with the population who received non-mRNA flu vaccines”:

• Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease: up to a 1,333-fold increase

• Parkinson’s disease: up to a 282-fold increase

• Prion disease: up to a 60-fold increase

SafeBlood agrees with University College London senior author Professor John Collinge, who stated:

“Blood transfusions are important and save many lives. However, to ensure that they are as safe as they can possibly be, it’s important that we thoroughly investigate any potential risks.”

Citing the 2024 UK Infected Blood Inquiry Report, the authors note that compared with the AIDS transfusion crisis “the UK was much more effective in handling the risk of variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD), another disease caused by harmful proteins (prions), by acting quickly and preemptively to filter out white blood cells in donated blood to reduce risk.”

Ohlers noted: “Filtering for white blood cells reduces, but does not eliminate the risk. It also does not remove Covid vaccine particles smaller than blood cells such as modified mRNA that are almost certainly the cause of the extraordinary increase in these diseases reported in VAERS.

“Greater safety resulted precisely because in this instance the UK abandoned the flawed logic that ‘no evidence of harm is not evidence of no harm’ and instead took preemptive action.”

Dr. Collinge stated:

“The Infected Blood Inquiry provides a cautionary tale in waiting for absolute certainty before making decisions on patient safety. We also think it’s important to be open and transparent about possible risks of amyloid-beta transmission, so that we can proactively mitigate any potential risk to patients.”

Ohlers concluded: “If only health authorities in the U.S., UK, and Europe would take a similar common-sense stance about the transfusion risks of the mRNA vaccines themselves.”

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